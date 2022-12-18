Mouth-watering brownie recipes to keep you warm during winter season

Winter season is the perfect time to try some delectable brownie recipes while cuddling up in your cosy sweaters. Decorated with hot chocolate sauce and choco chips, winter succulent brownies are a delicious way to complement any winter shower or holiday gathering. Brownies may be made in a way that appeals to everyone, whether you choose sweet fruity jam, crunchy, texture-enhancing nuts, or another delectable version. Brownie is the perfect dessert as it's unique in so many ways. They’re gooey, fudgy, borderline overindulgent, and chocolatey but worth every single calorie. (Also read: Dig in: Desi desserts to beat the chill )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Chef Sanjyot Keer, Founder of Your Food Lab, shared some yummy brownie recipes that you must try this winter season.

1. Sizzling Brownie

Sizzling Brownie recipe (Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Prep time: 20-25 minutes

Cooking time: 20-22 minutes (brownie), 5-8 minutes (chocolate sauce)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Serves: 4 pieces of brownie square (2.5 inches)

Chocolate Sauce

Ingredients:

Milk- 2/3 cup (210 ml)

Castor sugar- 1 & 1/2 cup (350 grams)

Cocoa powder- 1/3 cup (32 grams)

Salt- 1/4 tsp (1 gram)

Dark chocolate compound- 90 grams (chopped)

Butter- 4 tbsp (60 grams)

Vanilla essence- 1 tsp (5 ml)

Method:

1. For making the chocolate sauce, set a stock pan on low heat, add sugar and milk, stir well to dissolve the milk, heat the milk and bring to a simmer.

2. Once it comes to a simmer switch off the flame and adds the cocoa powder and salt using a sieve, stir well and use a whisk to dissolve the cocoa powder and ensure there are no lumps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Put it back on the flame keeping it at its lowest heat possible, now add the chopped chocolate and mix well until the chocolate dissolves completely.

4. Now, add butter in batches and mix well to give the chocolate sauce a shine and also to adjust its consistency, adding butter make the consistency a little thicker.

5. Once the butter dissolves completely with the chocolate mixture, add vanilla essence to elevate its flavour.

6. Your chocolate sauce is ready to be used for pouring it over the sizzling brownie, you can store it in the fridge and it'll last for a couple of weeks. Ensure to remove the sauce with a clean spoon, you can use this sauce for multiple purposes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brownie

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate compound- 1/2 cup (70 grams)

Butter- 1/4 cup (55 grams)

Castor sugar- 1/3 cup + 1 tbsp (85 grams)

Vanilla essence- 1/2 tsp (2.5 ml)

Curd- 1/3 cup + 1 tbsp (90 grams)

Refined flour- 1/2 cup (55 grams)

Cocoa powder- 3 tbsp (16 grams)

Salt- 1/8 tsp (a small pinch)

Method:

1. To make brownies, set a double boiler, by keeping a heat-proof bowl over a stock pot filled with little water. Make sure the water in the stock pot should not touch the bottom of the heat-proof bowl, bring the water to a boil and keep the bowl over it.

2. Add butter and chocolate to the bowl and melt them while mixing them, once incorporated well, remove the bowl from heat and keep it over the kitchen platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Now add castor sugar and vanilla essence & whisk well, further add curd and whisk well until the sugar dissolves completely and everything combines well.

4. Now use a sieve and add refined flour, cocoa powder and salt sift well and use a spatula, fold and combine the mixture well, do not over-mix the batter.

5. As we are making this brownie in a pressure cooker, we need to take a brownie tray that fits in the cooker and line it with a baking sheet or parchment paper, pour the batter in the tray up to 80 % and tap it well to ensure there are no air pockets in the cake mixture.

6. Place a cookie cutter or any stand in the cooker and preheat it on the highest flame for 10-15 minutes, once the pressure cooker gets heated well, open the lid and carefully place the brownie tray over the stand, close the lid and cook/bake the brownie for 20-25 minutes or until its completely cooked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. To check, insert a toothpick in the centre and if it comes out clean it's baked. You can bake them in a preheated oven at 165℃ for 20-22 minutes or until it's completely cooked.

8. Remove the brownie tray and allow it to cool down to room temperature. Once cooled, carefully remove the brownie and cut it into square pieces. Your brownies are ready to consume.

9. To plate it over a sizzler pan, heat a sizzler pan on the highest flame possible until it's smoking hot. Once heated, well place the brownie piece and top it with a scoop of ice cream, and some nuts and pour the chocolate syrup.

10. Your sizzling brownie is ready! You can place a slice of pineapple to avoid the burning of brownies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. No Oven Eggless Brownie

No Oven Eggless Brownie recipe (Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 5-6 people

Ingredients:

(For 8 × 8-inch baking tray)

Refined flour (maida) 3/4th cup

Cocoa powder 1/3rd cup

Salt 1/4th tsp

Baking powder 2 tsp

Dark compound Chocolate 1 cup (chopped)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Butter ½ cup

Yogurt 3/4th cup

Vanilla extracts 1 tsp

Sugar 3/4th cup

Methods:

1. First, start by choosing the method of baking your brownie, if you have an oven at home please preheat the oven to 180℃, or in case if you don’t have an oven need not worry, you can bake it in either cooker or kadhai.

2. Simply add 1 kg of salt to your preferred vessel, then place a stand that’ll be used for keeping the baking tray. Do not discard this salt as it can be reused for baking other recipes.

3. Line an 8 × 8-inch baking tray or any size baking tray, that is suitable for your vessel, with butter paper and keep it aside.

4. Take a sieve, add refined flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder, sift them together and keep them aside.

5. Set a double boiler, add chocolate and butter and melt it completely, you can also choose to microwave it for 30 seconds or until they are melted.

6. Further, add yoghurt, vanilla extract and sugar, to the melted chocolate, whisk well until the sugar dissolves completely, you can also choose to use castor sugar which melts much faster compared to normal grain sugar.

7. Add this liquid mixture to the dry mixture of flour, mix well till it's combined properly. Transfer the mixture to a butter paper-lined tray and tap the tray to remove excess air.

8. Put the tray for baking, if you’re baking in oven then bake it at 180℃ for 25-30 minutes or, bake this in your preferred vessel for at least 45-50 minutes.

9. To check whether the brownies are cooked or not, just insert a toothpick, if it comes to clean your brownie is baked perfectly.

10 If you’re baking in a vessel, then make sure not to check at every interval as the heat may escape and may take more time to bake. Check it after 25-30 minutes.

11. The baking time may defer depending on the size of your vessel. Make sure to rest the brownies for at least 30 minutes before cutting them.

12. Once the brownies are cooled down, cut into your preferred shape and share them with your family and friends.

13. Elevate the elegance of the brownie by topping it with a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream and drizzling some chocolate sauce.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter