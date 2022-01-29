Move over regular malai tikka. Check out this lip-smacking Prawns Malai recipe

If you are craving desi Mughlai cuisine but also conscious of health, give your food platter a healthy twist and let a super easy recipe of Prawns Malai sort your food cravings with its scrumptious taste. It's always seafood time on our mind and as they say, it is always the darkest before ‘prawn’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Want to make the most of your Saturday night at home by relishing on an extraordinary seafood recipe? Move over regular malai tikka, check out this mouthwatering recipe of Prawns Malai and thank us later.

Ingredients:

250 grams jumbo prawns

1 cup cream

1 tbsp garlic – finely chopped

1 tbsp nigella (Kalonji) seeds

Salt to taste

2 tbsp butter

Green coriander – finely chopped

1 tbsp of lemon juice

1 cube soup seasoning – crushed

Method:

Melt 1 tbsp butter in a pan, add nigella seeds to it and stir. Turn down the flame and add cream to it and stir continuously until it boils. Add soup seasoning and mix and as cream thickens switch off the flame. Add 1 tbsp lemon juice and 1 tbsp of chopped coriander and mix well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heat another pan, add butter and let it melt. Season the prawns with salt put prawns in the pan and sauté it until cooked. Add cream sauce into the prawns and toss. Serve hot garnishing with chopped coriander which serves 1-2 people.

(Recipe: Homegrown chef Jyoti)

Benefits:

Prawns are a rich source of iron that help in boosting the production of red blood cells and are packed with significant amounts of vitamin A, E, B12, B6 and niacin. Apart from the vitamins, prawns contain minerals like calcium, phosphorous and potassium that make up a healthy diet.

Made up of extremely healthy cholesterol, they are surprisingly low in calories and a great source of high quality protein. They contain high levels of zinc and are a rich source of selenium that is one of the most effective antioxidants at maintaining healthy cells.