Diwali 2023: The festival of lights is almost here, and we cannot keep calm already. Every year Diwali is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. On this special day, people deck up in new clothes, give presents to their loved ones and decorate their homes in lights and colours. This is also the day to celebrate with family and friends. People visit the homes of their relatives and spend the day together. One of the main attractions of Diwali parties is the lip-smacking Diwali-special snacks.

Nankhatai and Fulwadi to impress your guests this Diwali: Recipes inside(Pinterest)

As we gear up to celebrate the festival of lights, here are two super fun recipes for Diwali snacks that you can prepare at home.

Fulwadi:

Ingredients:

1½ cups gram flour (besan)

½ cup whole wheat flour (atta)

2 tbsps semolina (suji)

½ tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

2 tsps sugar

A pinch of crushed black peppercorns

2-3 tbsps hot oil and for deep frying

Method:

In a bowl, add gram flour, whole wheat flour, semolina, dried fenugreek leaves, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, sugar and crushed black peppercorns and hot oil and mix everything together. Then add water little by little and knead into a dough. Set the dough aside for ten to fifteen minutes. Then divide the dough in equal portions and roll into semi thick roundel. Prick the portions with a fork and cut into small squares. Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the fulwadis till they are golden brown and crisp. Drain the excess oil on absorbent paper and serve.

Apricot jam nankhatai

Ingredients:

Apricot jam as required

1½ cups refined flour (maida)

¼ cup gram flour (besan)

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp green cardamom powder

1 cup powdered sugar

¾ cup melted ghee

Pistachios powder for sprinkling

Method:

In a large bowl, add refined flour, gram flour, baking soda, baking powder, green cardamom powder and powdered sugar and mix everything together. In the centre add melted ghee and mix everything well. Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into small balls. Then flatten them slightly and make a cavity in the centre. Place them on the tray and bake for six to eight minutes in a preheated oven. After they are baked, add apricot jam in the cavities and bake for two to three minutes again. Take them out and sprinkle pistachios powder on them and allow them to cool down completely before serving.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

