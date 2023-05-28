National Biscuit Day 2023: Mouthwatering biscuit cake and pudding recipes to treat your taste buds

Biscuits are among the most popular snacks across the globe and are enjoyed in different flavours, textures, shapes and sizes. Soft or crunchy, sweet or salty, plain or with cream - biscuits are a universal favourite for kids and adults alike. Often paired with tea, many people either begin their day with them or have them as part of evening snack. Biscuit crumbs can also be used in many dessert recipes like cakes, pies, trifles among others. In many traditions, biscuits hold cultural significance and are part of festivities and celebrations which makes them even more popular. To celebrate this popular snack, National Biscuit Day is observed every year on May 29 (Monday) by biscuit lovers across the world. (Also read: National Oreo Cookie Day: Delicious Oreo dessert recipes to try at home)

On this special occasion, Chef Nikhil Kedar, Executive Sous Chef at The Park Hotel, Navi Mumbai suggests three delicious biscuit recipes that you can try making at home.

1. BISCUIT PUDDING

Ingredients

4 leftover biscuits torn into pieces

2 teaspoons melted butter

2 cups milk, divided

1 cup sugar

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Gather the ingredients and heat the oven to 350 degrees F and butter a shallow baking dish.

Put the biscuits in a large bowl and add 1 cup of milk. Wait for about 5 to 10 minutes or until the biscuits have softened.

With a fork, stir in the sugar and one of the eggs, and blend well. Add the remaining eggs, one at a time, mixing after each addition.

Add the melted butter, vanilla, and the remaining milk, and blend well.

Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, or until the pudding is firm and set. A knife inserted into the centre should come out clean. Let the pudding cool.

Slice the pudding into squares or wedges and serve with syrup or a dessert sauce. Enjoy.

2. BISCUIT CAKE

Ingredients

250 gm of glucose biscuits

80 gm of chocolate

½ a cup of milk

½ tablespoon of instant coffee

1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

Method

Line a cake pan or a loaf pan with parchment paper, butter paper or aluminium foil.

Add ⅓ cup of water to a small sauce pan and heat slightly over a low flame. The water should be warm or slightly hot, but not simmering.

Now pour the warm water into a medium bowl. Add instant coffee.

If you prefer to make this biscuit cake without coffee, simply substitute with drinking chocolate, hot cocoa powder, or regular cocoa powder or ground cacao. Mix very well. Set aside.

Next add ½ cup of milk in the same saucepan. You can also use almond milk or cashew milk or soy milk for a dairy-free biscuit cake. Add 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder.

Mix very well with a wired whisk until the sauce is smooth without any lumps.

Next add 1 tablespoon of sugar. In case you are using dark chocolate bars, you may need to add a bit more sugar.

Place the pan on stove top and turn the heat to low. Stir with a wired whisk to dissolve the sugar.

Slowly bring this cocoa mixture to a gentle boil as you continue to whisk regularly.

After it comes to a gentle boil, then continue to simmer for 2-3 minutes on a low to medium-low heat. Continue to stir often.

After 2 to 3 minutes, switch off the heat and place the saucepan on your kitchen countertop. Add the chopped chocolate. Begin to mix the chocolate into the sauce. The heat of the cocoa sauce will melt the chocolate. Mix to a smooth glossy consistency. At this point, you can add some chopped nuts or dry fruits if you want. Also, check the taste and add more sugar if required.

Set the pan aside so that it cools slightly to warm.

Take each Parle glucose biscuit and dip in the coffee solution. If using glucose or Marie biscuits or digestive biscuits, then just dip for a second and quickly remove. Do not keep it for any longer or the cookies will become too soggy.

Then place the biscuit in the pan lined with parchment paper. Continue to dip each biscuit in the coffee syrup and line the pan with a single layer of biscuits.

Stack on top to make a second layer of dipped biscuits. Depending on the size of the pan, you can make 2 to 3 layers.

Now pour half of the chocolate sauce over the biscuit layers, and spread it evenly but gently with a spatula. Tilt the pan a bit so that the chocolate sauce spreads all over the biscuit layer.

Make another third layer of coffee solution dipped biscuits and then the fourth in the similar way.

Finally, pour the remaining chocolate sauce and spread it evenly.

Seal the pan with a lid or cover it with foil. Place in refrigerator and let the biscuit cake set for at least 4 to 5 hours.

When ready to serve, carefully lift the sides of the parchment paper and place the biscuit cake on a chopping board or tray. Slice the no bake cake gently.

Serve biscuit cake as a dessert after meal or with tea or coffee.

3. Biscuit kitkat

Ingredients

Eggs - 6

Sugar - 2/5 cup (100 g)

Flour - 2/5 cup (100 g)

Lemons - the rind of 1/2 lemon

Cognac - 1 tsp

Method

Beat the egg yolks with the sugar to a smooth cream.

Add the flour, grated lemon rind and a little cognac, if you like, for a more pleasant aroma.

Separately beat the whites with a pinch of salt and carefully stir with the remaining mixture. Pour the mixture into a rectangular tray laid out with slightly oiled baking paper.

Bake the cake layer in a preheated oven until ready.

After cooling, cut it into 1-3 more layers, then stick together with a suitable cream.