National Nachos Day: Enjoy your weekend with these tasty nacho recipes

Nachos always satisfy, whether you're throwing a game day party or just want a hearty meal of home cooking. They are cheesy, crunchy, and the ideal base for all of your favourite toppings. The best part is that they can be dressed up for breakfast or dessert just as easily as you can make the traditional form. Despite being delicious, nachos are also healthy since they contain fresh vegetables and beans, which provide a good quantity of dietary fibre. A diet high in fibre is beneficial for cardiovascular health, weight loss, blood glucose control, constipation prevention, and gastrointestinal health. Here are some tasty and cheesy nacho recipes that will make your weekend happier. (Also read: Cinco de Mayo: Looking at the Mexican and Indian connect through the lenses of food )

Indian style nachos

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Indian style nachos recipe (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

¾ cup maize flour (makai ka atta)

5 tbsp plain flour (maida)

2 tsp oil

¼ tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

½ tsp dried oregano

salt to taste

plain flour (maida) for rolling

oil for deep frying

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl, mix well and knead into a soft dough using enough water. Divide the dough into 3 equal portions. Roll a portion into a 250 mm circle using a little plain flour for rolling and prick it evenly with a fork. Cut into 16 equal triangles and keep them aside. Heat the oil in a deep non-stick kadhai and deep-fry, a few nacho chips at a time, on a medium flame till they turn crisp and golden brown from both sides, Drain the nacho chips on an absorbent paper. Repeat steps 5 to 6 to make 32 more nacho chips in two more batches. Cool the nacho chips and store them in an air-tight container. Use as required.

2. Loaded nachos

(Recipe by Chef Guntas Sethi)

Loaded nachos recipe (pixabay)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1 chopped onion

2 cupped boiled red kidney beans

1 tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp chilli powder

Salt to taste

Salsa :

2 chopped tomatoes

1 chopped onion

2 tbsp chopped jalapeño

2 tbsp chopped coriander

Salt & chilli powder to taste

1 lemon juice

Method:

1. Add the toppings when you’re ready to eat otherwise the chips will get soggy.

2. Go crazy with the cheese, nachos are all about the cheese.

3. Use good quality cheddar cheese if not you can use regular processed cheese.

4. Instead of Guacamole, you can also add fresh pieces of avocado to top it off. Your nachos are ready, serve them with salsa sauce for the best taste.

3. Low-carb cheesy nachos

(Recipe by Health Coach, Michelle)

Low-carb cheesy nachos recipe (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup blend cheese

1 tsp taco seasoning

1 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp salsa

2 tsp jalapeño sauce

1/4 avocado

Cilantro for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange shredded cheese into a rectangle. Sprinkle taco seasoning on top.

3. Bake until cheese is melted and crispy - about 6 or 7 minutes. Keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t burn.

4. Once done, let cool for a few minutes. You don’t want it to cool completely because the cheese will crumble when you try to cut it.

5. With a pizza cutter, cut the large rectangle into strips, and then into triangles.

6. Serve with toppings and enjoy.

4. Nachos chaat

(Recipe by Instagram/@thebriskkitchen)

Nachos chaat recipe (pixabay)

Ingredients:

50gm corn boiled

50gm mix capsicum

1 onion chopped

2 tbsp fresh cream

1/2 mix herbs

1/2 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

2 tbsp salsa sauce

Half lemon juice

Nacho chips

Method:

1. In a large bowl add all the ingredients together with crushed nacho chips and mix well.

2. Serve it with nachos or your favourite chips. Enjoy.

