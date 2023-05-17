National Walnut Day: Delicious walnut snacks you can pair with your tea

National Walnut Day is celebrated in United States every year on May 17. A storehouse of wonderful nutrients, walnuts have higher antioxidants than any other nut. High in fibre, vitamins, minerals, protein, magnesium and folate, eating walnuts regularly is linked with better cardiovascular health, decreases the risk of brain disorders like Parkinson's disease, stroke, and depression and diabetes risk. There's a variety of ways one can incorporate walnuts into their diet. Soaking them can multiply their benefits as the process improves their digestibility and nutrient availability as per experts. Healthy doesn't have to be boring and one can also make delicious desserts or tea-time snacks with walnuts. (Also read: Walnuts can boost brain power; know all benefits, how to consume them)

Here are 3 amazing walnut recipes:

1. Walnut banana bread

(Recipe by Chef Sunil Singh, Blue Bop)

Ingredients

1 cup walnut halves and pieces

1 ⅓ cup mashed ripe bananas (4 or 5 very ripe bananas)

½ cup neutral oil (organic vegetable, canola, or grapeseed)

2/3 cup light brown sugar

2 large eggs (or flax eggs for vegans)

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon all spice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions

- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter a 9-inch loaf pan.

- Toast the walnuts: Place the nuts in a dry skillet (no oil) over medium heat. Heat, shaking the pan and stirring often with a wooden spoon, until the nuts are fragrant and slightly darker brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove immediately from the heat and transfer to a plate to stop the cooking. Then chop the walnuts - it should be enough for about ¾ cup.

- Make the batter: Mash the bananas in the bottom of a large bowl, enough for 1 ⅓ cup. Whisk in the oil, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla extract.

- Mix the all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking soda, cinnamon, allspice, and kosher salt in a separate bowl. Gradually mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients with a spatula, taking care not to overmix. Gently fold in the ½ cup walnuts.

- Bake: Pour the batter into the loaf pan and top with the remaining ¼ cup chopped walnuts. Bake for 45 minutes, then add foil loosely on the top. Bake another 10 to 15 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean (or the internal temperature is 200 degrees): the exact timing will depend on the size of the pan.

- Cool: Cool in the pan for 15 minutes. Then run a knife around the edge and invert the loaf onto a cooling rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Storage info: The bread lasts 4 to 5 days at room temperature wrapped in aluminium foil, refrigerated for 10 days, or frozen for 3 months (slice it into pieces and wrap it in plastic, then a freezer-safe bag or container).

2. Rocky Road Brownies

(Recipe by Chef Rachel Goenka, The Sassy Spoon)

Ingredients:

½ cup (113g) butter, melted then cooled

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar

⅓ cup (40 g) unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

½ cup (64 g) all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup mini marshmallows

½ cup chopped walnuts

1 cup chocolate chips

Instructions:

- Preheat oven to 350°F.

- Melt butter and set aside to cool slightly.

- In a medium bowl, beat two eggs with the vanilla.

- Add in sugar, cocoa powder, flour, salt, and baking powder and gently stir.

- Mix the melted butter into the brownie mixture until the butter is fully incorporated.

- Spread batter in a prepared 8-inch square pan.

- Bake 18-22 minutes.

- Remove from oven and add chocolate chips, marshmallows, and walnuts

- Bake until the chocolate is shiny and the marshmallows puffed

3. Chocolate fudge with caramelized walnuts

(Recipe by Chef Hiren, Millo Mumbai)

Ingredients

Dark chocolate cake - 150 gm

Callebaut dark chocolate - 200 gm

Cream - 200 gm

Butter - 100 gm

Sugar 400 gm

To make fudge:

Chocolate - 200 gm

Cream - 200 gm

Butter - 100 gm

Sugar 400 gm

Walnuts - 250 gms

Instructions:

• Take chocolate and bring it down to room temperature.

• Add cream to the melted chocolate.

• Reheat and then add butter.

• Whisk it to bring it to room temperature.

For walnuts:

• Melt sugar till a golden colour is formed and add walnuts to it.

• After mixing, spread it on a table and let it cool.

• Once cooled, break it into small pieces and add on top of the fudge.

While assembling:

• Crumble the dark chocolate cake.

• Add chocolate sauce.

• Add Fudge.

• Lastly put the crumbled nuts on top of the fudge.

• Warm it before serving.

