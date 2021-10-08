Navratri 2021: Try these healthy sago, chia seeds, pumpkin recipes for fasting

Navratri fasting is the perfect opportunity for detoxification and weight loss as there is ample scope to add healthy ingredients to our food. Buckwheat flour (kuttu ka aata), water chestnut flour (Singhare ka Atta), Rajgira ka Atta (amaranth flour), barnyard millet (samvat ke chwaal) are generally eaten during this time and apart from being low in calories, they are also loaded with protein, are gluten-free, easy to digest, and rich in dietary fibre.

Sabudana, also called tapioca pearls apart from carbohydrates are packed with fibre, protein, and calcium are good for digestion as well as muscle and bone health.

So, if you are tired of having same sabudana khichdi and kheer, here's a low-calorie delicious recipe for a change, by nutritionist Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach & Founder, My22BMI.

Sabudana Tapioca Squares

Ingredients

1 cup sabudana (grind it in mixer blender)

2 boiled potatoes mashed

1/2 cup roasted peanuts crushed

Sendha namak as per taste

Green chilli

Coriander leaves

Method

Make a mixture of the ground sabudana, boiled potatoes, peanuts. Knead it into a dough. Add the salt, green chillis, coriander leaves and mix well.

Spread this mixture on a thali evenly and cut out squares using a knife. Let it sit for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

Now, you can either deep fry these or air fry them.

Chia seeds pudding

If you are in a mood to have something sweet but do not want it to be loaded with sugar, Chia seeds pudding by Tyagi is the perfect dessert for you. High in calcium and omega 3, this recipe will keep you, energetic and well-nourished throughout the day.

Ingredient

2 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 tsp sugar (optional)

1/2 Banana in slices

Method

Mix the sugar well in coconut milk. Soak the chia seeds in the coconut milk overnight or for 2 hours until the chia seeds swell up. Top the chia seeds pudding with banana slices. Enjoy cold.

Pumpkin buckwheat pakoras

Pakoras can be healthy too. If you are craving for something crispy and fried, then you can make these yummy, yet healthy snacks.

Ingredients

Pumpkin in small pieces

Buckwheat flour 1 cup

Tapioca flour 2 tbsp

Sendha namak as per taste

Green chilli as per taste

Coriander leaves 1/4 cup

Water to make pakora batter

Oil for frying

Method

Make a batter of buckwheat flour, tapioca flour, green chili, coriander leaves and salt using water. Make the consistency of normal pakora batter.

Heat oil in a pan. Dip the pumpkin in the batter and cover well. Quickly, fry these in the hot oil. These should cook really quickly and come out crisp and yummy.

Enjoy warm with green chutney or yogurt.

