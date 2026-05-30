Need a protein-rich, low glycemic index dessert fix? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's green moong dal halwa recipe
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe for green moong halwa, a nutritious dessert made with whole green gram, ghee, nuts, milk, and khoya.
When you think of halwa, the popular ones like atta ke halwa, moong dal halwa, and suji ka halwa come to mind. But did you know you can also make the delicious dessert using green moong, also known as sabut moong?
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On May 28, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe for green moong halwa on his official website. According to him, green grams, or sabut moong, are a powerhouse of plant-based protein and dietary fibre, and they also have a low glycemic index. Sharing the recipe, the chef wrote, “It can be used to make a variety of savoury and sweet dishes, and here we bring you halwa that is sure to win your palate.”
Here's how you can make the dessert:{{/usCountry}}
Here's how you can make the dessert:{{/usCountry}}
Cooking time: 40 to 45 minutes
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
Cooking time: 40 to 45 minutes
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
One and a half cups of soaked and drained whole green gram{{/usCountry}}
One and a half cups of soaked and drained whole green gram{{/usCountry}}
Half a cup of ghee{{/usCountry}}
Half a cup of ghee{{/usCountry}}
Eight to ten almonds, slivered + for garnish{{/usCountry}}
Eight to ten almonds, slivered + for garnish{{/usCountry}}
10 to 15 pistachios, slivered + for garnish
One cup of milk
One cup of sugar
One and a half cups of grated khoya
One and a half teaspoons of green cardamom powder
Silver varq for garnish
Dried rose petals for garnish
Method
- Transfer drained green grams into a grinder jar and grind coarsely.
- Heat the ghee in a non-stick kadhai or pan, add the ground green grams, and sauté on medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring continuously.
- Add almonds and pistachios and mix well.
- Add milk and 1 cup of water, mix well and cook for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Add sugar, mix and cook till sugar dissolves.
- Add khoya and green cardamom powder, mix and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with silver varq, sprinkle with pistachios, almonds, and dried rose petals, and serve.
Green moong health benefits
Green moong has several health benefits. It is more than just a simple pulse with over 24g of protein per 100g. It is also a source of fibre and essential minerals, and supports your digestion, immunity, heart health, and even weight management. Its low glycaemic index supports steady blood sugar levels, making green moong dal a safe, nourishing choice for diabetics when eaten daily.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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