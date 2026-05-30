Need a protein-rich, low glycemic index dessert fix? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's green moong dal halwa recipe

When you think of halwa, the popular ones like atta ke halwa, moong dal halwa, and suji ka halwa come to mind. But did you know you can also make the delicious dessert using green moong, also known as sabut moong?

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's green moong halwa recipe. (Sanjeev Kapoor)

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On May 28, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe for green moong halwa on his official website. According to him, green grams, or sabut moong, are a powerhouse of plant-based protein and dietary fibre, and they also have a low glycemic index. Sharing the recipe, the chef wrote, “It can be used to make a variety of savoury and sweet dishes, and here we bring you halwa that is sure to win your palate.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here's how you can make the dessert: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's how you can make the dessert: {{/usCountry}}

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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's green moong halwa.

{{^usCountry}} Cooking time: 40 to 45 minutes Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cooking time: 40 to 45 minutes Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One and a half cups of soaked and drained whole green gram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One and a half cups of soaked and drained whole green gram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Half a cup of ghee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Half a cup of ghee {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eight to ten almonds, slivered + for garnish {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eight to ten almonds, slivered + for garnish {{/usCountry}}

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10 to 15 pistachios, slivered + for garnish

One cup of milk

One cup of sugar

One and a half cups of grated khoya

One and a half teaspoons of green cardamom powder

Silver varq for garnish

Dried rose petals for garnish

Method

Transfer drained green grams into a grinder jar and grind coarsely. Heat the ghee in a non-stick kadhai or pan, add the ground green grams, and sauté on medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring continuously. Add almonds and pistachios and mix well. Add milk and 1 cup of water, mix well and cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Add sugar, mix and cook till sugar dissolves. Add khoya and green cardamom powder, mix and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with silver varq, sprinkle with pistachios, almonds, and dried rose petals, and serve.

Green moong health benefits

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Green moong has several health benefits. It is more than just a simple pulse with over 24g of protein per 100g. It is also a source of fibre and essential minerals, and supports your digestion, immunity, heart health, and even weight management. Its low glycaemic index supports steady blood sugar levels, making green moong dal a safe, nourishing choice for diabetics when eaten daily.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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