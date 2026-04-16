Need a refreshing hydration boost this summer? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's easy blue pea and gond katira iced tea

Summers are on our doorsteps. As temperatures rise, hydration becomes key to avoiding heat stroke and plays a significant role in our body's functions, including bringing nutrients to cells, removing waste products, protecting joints and organs, and maintaining body temperature.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for a refreshing blue pea and gond katira iced tea. (Freepik Representation Image)

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While water is the answer to all these problems, you can give hydration fun twists by adding nourishing coolers to your diet. On April 8, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a special recipe for his blue pea (also known as butterfly pea flower tea) and gond katira iced tea. He captioned the recipe, “Gond katira helps keep the body cool and hydrated, and blue pea tea adds antioxidants along with a natural colour. A light, refreshing drink for this weather.”

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's blue pea and gond katira iced tea

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{{^usCountry}} Light, cooling, and calming, this recipe of blue pea and gond katira iced tea will cool you from the inside and provide hydration that feels delicious. Preparing this summer drink is very simple and requires only a few steps. Here's the recipe chef Sanjeev shared on his page: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Light, cooling, and calming, this recipe of blue pea and gond katira iced tea will cool you from the inside and provide hydration that feels delicious. Preparing this summer drink is very simple and requires only a few steps. Here's the recipe chef Sanjeev shared on his page: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

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One-two tablespoon of gond katira

Butterfly pea flower tea

Ice cubes

Lemon slices

Mint leaves

Sugar syrup

Soda water

Method:

Add 1–2 tbsps of gond katira in a bowl. Add water to the bowl and submerge the gond katira for about 4 to 5 hours. You can also keep it overnight. In this way, it will become a jelly-like structure. Take butterfly pea flower tea, also known as aparajita, and place them in a French press. Add warm water to release their natural colour. Keep it aside once the tea is prepared. Now, take a glass or a tumbler, to it, add ice cubes, 2-3 spoons of the soaked gond katira jelly, lemon slices, and fresh mint leaves. Now, strain the blue pea infusion and pour it into the glass. Next, add your preferred sweetener. Sugar syrup works, but healthier options like jaggery or honey can be used as well. Top it up with chilled soda water, mix well, and enjoy.

Benefits of gond katira

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In a July 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha Singh, a nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurgaon, shared the benefits of consuming god katira. Also known as Tragacanth gum or Almond gum, gond katira is a natural, plant-based resin derived from the Astragalus plant.

According to the nutritionist, it is a natural body cooler, hydration booster, and energy enhancer due to its high water-holding capacity. It also has anti-inflammatory and liver detoxification properties.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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