...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

No-Bake Mango Cheesecake Recipe: Transform A Classic Dessert Into A Protein-Rich And Delicious Treat At Home

This no-bake mango cheesecake combines mangoes, Greek yoghurt, and wholesome ingredients to create a high-protein dessert with refreshing summer flavour.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 09:31 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
Advertisement

Silky mango layers, creamy textures, and a chilled finish make this guilt-free no-bake mango cheesecake a refreshing summer dessert. Inspired by classic cheesecake recipes that originated in Europe and later gained popularity worldwide, this version replaces heavy ingredients with lighter alternatives such as Greek yoghurt, low-fat cream cheese, and fresh mango purée. The result is a no-bake mango cheesecake that delivers rich flavour and attractive presentation without requiring an oven, making it especially suitable during hot weather.

No-Bake Mango Cheesecake Recipe(Freepik)

Fresh mangoes provide vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants">vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants such as beta-carotene, while Greek yoghurt contributes protein and probiotic">protein and probiotic cultures that support digestive wellness. Natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup, or stevia reduce reliance on refined sugar, helping create a dessert with a more balanced nutritional profile. Using lighter dairy ingredients also lowers saturated fat compared to many classic cheesecake recipes, making this healthy mango recipe suitable for people looking for high-protein desserts and mindful summer treats.

The creamy filling is commonly prepared using Greek yoghurt, low-fat cream cheese, or silken tofu blended with fresh mango purée. Almonds, walnuts, and rolled oats are often used to create a crumbly crust that adds texture and fibre. Agar-agar helps the cheesecake set without baking while contributing plant-based fibre. Together, these ingredients create a probiotic rich sweet">probiotic rich sweet with balanced flavour, creamy consistency, and a refreshing fruit-forward taste.

Feature

Guilt-Free No-Bake Mango Cheesecake

Traditional Baked Cheesecake

Preparation Method

Chilled and set without baking

Baked in the oven

Main Sweetener

Honey, maple syrup, or stevia

Refined sugar

Protein Sources

Greek yoghurt, tofu, light cream cheese

Full-fat cream cheese and eggs

Crust Base

Oats, almonds, or walnuts

Butter and biscuit crumbs

Texture

Light, creamy, and mousse-like

Dense and rich

Carbohydrate Content

Lower

Higher

Summer Suitability

Highly suitable

Moderate

Colour

Bright mango yellow

Creamy white

Probiotic Content

Present from yoghurt

Usually minimal

Main Highlight

High-protein fruit dessert

Rich baked dessert

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Chilling Time: 4–6 hours

Servings: 8 slices

Calories: 180 calories per slice

Flavour Profile: Fruity, creamy, and refreshing

Nutrition: High protein and probiotic-rich

Difficulty: Easy

No-Bake Mango Cheesecake with Greek Yoghurt and Oat Nut Crust

This healthier mango cheesecake combines fresh mangoes, Greek yoghurt, and a wholesome nut crust to create a refreshing summer dessert.

Ingredients

For the Crust

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup almonds or walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil

For the Filling

  • 1 cup Greek yoghurt
  • 1/2 cup low-fat cream cheese
  • 1 cup mango purée
  • 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon agar-agar powder dissolved in warm water

For Garnishing

  • Fresh mango cubes
  • Chopped pistachios
  • Mint leaves

Step-by-Step Instructions

  • Blend oats and nuts into coarse crumbs.
  • Mix with honey and coconut oil until the mixture resembles wet sand.
  • Press the mixture firmly into a springform pan or dessert dish.
  • Refrigerate the crust for 20 minutes.
  • Blend Greek yoghurt, cream cheese, mango purée, and sweetener until smooth.
  • Mix in dissolved agar-agar and blend briefly.
  • Pour the filling over the chilled crust.
  • Refrigerate for 4–6 hours until set.
  • Garnish with mango cubes, pistachios, and mint leaves before serving.

Simple Nutritious Tips For A Healthy Guilt-Free No-Bake Mango Cheesecake

  1. Chia seeds increase fibre content and create a slightly thicker texture.
  2. Homemade Greek yoghurt can increase protein while keeping ingredients simple.
  3. Combining almonds, walnuts, and pistachios creates more flavour and texture variety.
  4. Small mango pieces in the filling create bursts of fruit flavour in every bite.
  5. Pumpkin seeds improve mineral content and add a pleasant crunch.
  6. Date paste adds sweetness while contributing fibre and a richer flavour profile.
  7. Berries complement mango beautifully and add vibrant colour.

Nutritional Value of Guilt-Free No-Bake Mango Cheesecake

This cheesecake combines mangoes, yoghurt, nuts, and oats">mangoes, yoghurt, nuts, and oats to create a dessert with protein, probiotics, fibre, and fruit-based sweetness.

Nutrient

Amount Per Slice

Energy

180 calories

Protein

9 g

Carbohydrates

16 g

Fat

8 g

Fibre

3 g

Calcium

Moderate

Vitamin C

Moderate

FAQs

Can this cheesecake be made without cream cheese?

Yes. Silken tofu or additional Greek yoghurt can be used to create a creamy filling while maintaining a lighter texture.

How long does no-bake mango cheesecake stay fresh?

No-bake mango cheesecake can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Does Greek yoghurt change the taste of the cheesecake?

Greek yoghurt adds a mild tanginess that complements the sweetness of mango and creates a balanced flavour profile.

 
health
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / No-Bake Mango Cheesecake Recipe: Transform A Classic Dessert Into A Protein-Rich And Delicious Treat At Home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.