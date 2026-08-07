Nutritionist Khushi Chhabra shares anti-inflammatory chutney recipe that can elevate your meals and keep you healthy

Eating seeds as nutritional supplements is all the rage at present, hemp seeds being one of them. And taking to Instagram on August 6, holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator Khushi Chhabra shared the most desi way to consume them: in the form of a spicy chutney.

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Talking about the benefits of hemp seed consumption, Khushi shared that it is known to reduce inflammation naturally.

“Hemp seeds are nature’s complete plant-based source of protein,” she stated. “They are packed with antioxidants, omega-3 ALA, which can lower blood pressure and cholesterol naturally.”

As per the nutritionist, “The chutney is better than any supplements available in the market and is packed with powerful ingredients that balance your blood sugar levels and boost your overall health. Because of its high iron and micronutrient content, it will even work great for anaemic individuals.”

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{{^usCountry}} The recipe for the chutney that will help elevate everyday meals is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recipe for the chutney that will help elevate everyday meals is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients:

1 cup hemp seeds

1 cup fresh curry leaves

1 tbsp mustard seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds (jeera)

2 tbsp chana dal

3–4 dry red chillies

1 tsp ghee

1 small piece of gud (jaggery)

Salt to taste

Method of preparation:

Heat ghee in a pan on low flame. Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, dry red chillies, curry leaves, chana dal, and hemp seeds. Dry roast continuously on low heat until fragrant and lightly golden. Turn off the flame and stir in the gud (jaggery). Let the mixture cool down slightly (do not let it go completely cold). Transfer to a blender jar and pulse into a coarse powder. Store in an airtight glass container in the fridge it stays fresh for up to 10–15 days.

How to consume:

Pair one to two teaspoons of this chutney powder with your regular meals; it tastes incredible with rice and ghee, cheela, dosa, idli, roti, or cooked sabzi.

Tip: There is no need to take this on an empty stomach. Enjoying it alongside a balanced meal helps your body absorb essential fat-soluble nutrients more effectively.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Khushi Chhabra is a clinical nutritionist and founder of Nutrition with Khushi, helping over 150,000 people build healthier eating habits. She holds a B.Sc. in Food, Nutrition and Dietetics from SVT College of Home Science and an M.Sc. in Food and Nutrition from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).