Nutritionist shares creamy spicy paneer prawn curry recipe loaded with 30g protein and only 280 calories

Eating healthy does not mean compromising on flavours, and nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan shows exactly how to do that. Taking to Instagram on May 27, she shared her recipe for paneer prawn curry that is packed with protein and is surprisingly low in calories.

Aathira Sethumadhavan's paneer prawn curry takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. (@aathirasethumadhavan/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares his favourite thing about rolls, along with spicy chilli paneer roll recipe

Describing the dish, she wrote in the caption, “Ever heard of a paneer-based prawn curry? This is what I make when I want a creamy curry, except with no cream and more protein. Perfectly cooked prawns finished with a flavourful blended paneer velvety gravy. All the richness, none of the heaviness.”

Each serving of the dish contains approximately only 280 calories and 30 grams of protein, along with 10 grams of carbohydrate, 13 grams of fat and two grams of fibre. The recipe presented below is for two servings. The detailed steps are as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for creamy spicy paneer prawn curry 200g prawns, cleaned and deveined

1.5 tbsp mustard oil or ghee (half for gravy, half for tadka)

6–8 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 tsp turmeric powder (+ a pinch for tadka)

1 tsp red chilli powder (+ 1 tsp for tadka)

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp tomato paste (or 2 tbsp tomato puree)

Salt, to taste

½ cup water or no-salt chicken stock

100g low-fat paneer, blended smooth with 50ml water

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

To serve: rice or roti, sliced onion, green chilli, lemon wedge Method of preparation Heat half the mustard oil in a pan till it lightly smokes, then lower the flame. Add the chopped garlic and onion. Sauté till soft and golden. Tip the prawns into the pan and cook for a minute, just till they start turning pink. Add turmeric, chilli powder, pepper, garam masala, chilli flakes, and salt. Mix well. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for two minutes. Pour in the water or stock and simmer for three to four minutes. Add the blended paneer and stir gently. Simmer for two minutes till the gravy turns creamy. For the tadka: heat the remaining mustard oil in a small pan till smoking. Take off the flame, add a pinch each of turmeric and chilli powder, and pour straight over the curry. Finish with chopped coriander. Serve hot with rice or roti, sliced onion, green chilli, and a wedge of lemon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for creamy spicy paneer prawn curry 200g prawns, cleaned and deveined

1.5 tbsp mustard oil or ghee (half for gravy, half for tadka)

6–8 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 tsp turmeric powder (+ a pinch for tadka)

1 tsp red chilli powder (+ 1 tsp for tadka)

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp tomato paste (or 2 tbsp tomato puree)

Salt, to taste

½ cup water or no-salt chicken stock

100g low-fat paneer, blended smooth with 50ml water

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

To serve: rice or roti, sliced onion, green chilli, lemon wedge Method of preparation Heat half the mustard oil in a pan till it lightly smokes, then lower the flame. Add the chopped garlic and onion. Sauté till soft and golden. Tip the prawns into the pan and cook for a minute, just till they start turning pink. Add turmeric, chilli powder, pepper, garam masala, chilli flakes, and salt. Mix well. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for two minutes. Pour in the water or stock and simmer for three to four minutes. Add the blended paneer and stir gently. Simmer for two minutes till the gravy turns creamy. For the tadka: heat the remaining mustard oil in a small pan till smoking. Take off the flame, add a pinch each of turmeric and chilli powder, and pour straight over the curry. Finish with chopped coriander. Serve hot with rice or roti, sliced onion, green chilli, and a wedge of lemon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON