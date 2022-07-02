Pitter-patter and platter: Monsoon menu
New Delhi
Come rain, and our minds go straight to piping hot pakodas or vadas during tea-time. The earthy scent, the soothing pitter-patter and the cool breeze that accompany monsoon, make the perfect setting to indulge in some crispy, crunchy delicacies with a warm cup of chai. To make the most of your rainy evenings, chefs share some quick, easy and lip-smacking recipes that can be prepared at home.
Bread Pakoda
Ingredients
For the aloo stuffing:
- 3 boiled and mashed potatoes
- ½ tsp ginger paste
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- ¼ tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp chat masala
- ½ tsp cumin powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1/2 cup boiled peas
- 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander
Mix them together and keep aside
For besan batter:
- 2 cups besan
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- 1¼ cup water
Mix all the ingredients
Other ingredients:
- 4 slices of bread
- 4 tsps great chutney
- 2 slices paneer
- Oil for frying
Method
Spread 1 tsp of green chutney and 2 tbsp of the prepared aloo stuffing uniformly on bread slices
Now place 1 thick slice of paneer
Cover with the other bread slice and cut in half
Dip the stuffed bread in the besan batter coating uniformly
Deep fry in oil, keeping the flame on medium
Flip over and fry both sides until the pakoda turns golden brown and crisp.
Chef Guntas Kaur Sethi
CRISPY CORN BHEL
Ingredients
150g boiled corn
50g peanuts 25g
onion 25g tomato
10g green chilli
1 tsp lime juice
½ tsp black salt
½ tsp chat masala
½ tsp chilli powder
½ tsp cumin powder
1 tsp mint chutney
1 tsp sweet chutney
Sev and coriander leaf to garnish
Method
Deep fry boiled corn in tempura batter
In a mixing bowl, add black salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder, chat masala
Add finely diced onion, tomato, green chilli and coriander leaves
Add lime juice
Mix fried corn and peanuts with all ingredients together
Transfer to serving bowl and garnish with sev and coriander leaves.
Ravinder Singh, executive chef, Tamasha
Plum Rasam
Ingredients:
Indian Plums- 450 gm.
Red ripe tomatoes - 2 nos. large
Green Chillies, slit-2 nos.
Ginger grated- 04 tsp.
Turmeric powder- ½ tsp.
Rasam Powder, preferably prepared at home- 4 tsp. / more if required
Water- as required
Salt- to taste
For the Tempering:
Clarified Butter / Olive oil- ½ tbsp.
Asafoetida- a pinch
Curry leaves- 2 sprigs
Mustard Seeds- 1 tsp.
Black peppercorn, lightly toasted and crushed- 1 tsp. (Optional)
Whole red chillies- 4nos. (Optional)
For the Garnish
Cilantro, chopped- 04 tsp.
Method:
In hot water, blanch and peel the tomatoes and chop it roughly.
Wash the plums, boil it in hot water for 05 minutes and peel. Remove the stones from the boiled plums and discard the stones and peels / skin. Let them cool. Do not discard the water in which the plums are boiled
Blend both the boiled plums and tomatoes into a smooth paste.
To this add grated ginger, green chillies, turmeric powder, rasam powder, salt to taste and the water in which plums were boiled. Add a little lukewarm water, if required.
In a non-stick deep pan, pour the rasam and simmer it for another 5 minutes
In a small pan heat clarified butter or oil, add mustard seeds, let them crackle / splutter, curry leaves and a pinch of asafoetida and pour over the prepared rasam.
By chef Reetu Uday Kugaji
Pappada Vada (Pappad Fritters)
Ingredients and Quantity:
Kerala Pappadam- 16 nos.
Fine Rice Flour- 1cup
Red chilli powder- 2 tsp. / or more if desired
Turmeric powder- 1 tsp.
Sesame seeds, black- 2 tsp.
Cumin seeds- 2 tsp.
Asafoetida- a pinch
Salt – to taste
Water- as required for medium thick batter
Coconut oil- 04 cups / as required for deep frying
Method:
In a glass bowl, combine all the ingredients except the Kerala Pappadam and Coconut oil. Blend the ingredients with a whisk, to make a smooth batter of a medium thick consistency.
In a deep non-stick pan ,heat the coconut oil.
In this batter ,dip the pappad that is one pappad at a time, press it onto the batter surface and turn to the other side. Both the sides of the pappad must be are evenly coated with the prepared batter. Ensure that you do not put the pappad in the batter for long time as it tends to break and becomes soggy.
Fry it in hot oil, on low to medium until it turns crisp.
Turn it to the other side; deep fry till light golden and crisp.
Place them on Kitchen absorbent papers ,so that excess of oil can be absorbed.
By chef Reetu Uday Kugaji
Palak Dahi Kebab
Ingredients
2kg palak
50g hung curd
35g salt
100g roasted channa dal powder
15g chopped chilli
120g prunes
30g salt
70g chopped ginger
150ml mustard oil
100g boiled potato
Method:
Clean the palak blanch it and make a fine thick paste
Heat the pan and put some oil in it
Sauté spinach till it becomes thick
Season with salt and make round sized patties out of it
Stuff with prunes, hung curd and green chilly
Cook on the heated pan and serve with salads and green chutney
Saurabh Singh, corporate chef at Currynama