Puthandu 2023: 4 lip-smacking recipes to make on this day

Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, is the first day of the Tamil calendar and is celebrated by the Tamil community in India and other parts of the world. It usually falls on April 14th and marks the beginning of a new year according to the Hindu solar calendar. Puthandu is a time of celebration, feasting, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. As families and friends come together to mark the occasion, lip-smacking recipes play a central role in the festivities. From the delicious sweet and savory dishes to the traditional "mango pachadi," there is a wide variety of dishes that are prepared on this day. Here are some of the popular Puthandu recipes that you can make and enjoy with your loved ones on this auspicious day. (Also read: Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to wish loved ones on Tamil New Year )

Popular Puthandu recipes:

As families and friends come together to mark the occasion, lip-smacking recipes play a central role in the Puthandu festivities. (Pinterest)

1. Mango Pachadi

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Mango Pachadi (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 onion , chopped

1 mango , chopped

50 gms jaggery (gur)

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1/4 tsp mustard seeds ( rai / sarson)

salt to taste

1 tsp oil

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a kadai and add the mustard seeds.

2. When the seeds crackle, add the onions and saute till they turn golden brown.

3. Add the mango pieces and saute for 3 minutes.

4. Add the turmeric powder, chilli powder, salt and some water, mix well and cook till the mangoes are 3/4th cooked.

5. Add the jaggery, mix well and cook till the jaggery dissolves.

6. Serve hot.

2. Coconut Payasam

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Coconut Payasam (pinterest)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup tender coconut pulp

¼ cup coconut water

250 ml milk

1/4 cup condensed milk

1 tbsp cardamom powder

1/2 cup coconut milk

dried rose petals for garnish

pistachios for garnish

Method:

1. Blend tender coconut pulp with coconut water and make a puree.

2. Chop the remaining tender coconut pulp into small pieces.

3. Heat milk in a pot and reduce till half. Add condensed milk, sugar and mix well.

4. Transfer the milk mixture to a bowl and cardamom powder.

5. Add thick coconut milk, fresh coconut puree, chopped tender coconut and mix.

6. Garnish with dried rose petals and pistachios. Coconut Payasam is ready to serve.

3. Poriyal

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Poriyal (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coconut oil or any other refined oil

1 tsp mustard seeds ( rai / sarson)

1 tsp urad dal (split black lentils)

1 tsp chana dal (split bengal gram)

1 dry pandi chilli , broken into peices

1 tsp finely chopped green chillies

1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing)

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

2 1/2 cups chopped french beans

salt to taste

6 to 7 curry leaves (kadi patta)

1/4 cup freshly grated coconut

Method:

1. To make beans poriyal, heat the oil in a kadhai and add the mustard seeds.

2. When the seeds crackle, add urad dal, chana dal, pandi chili, green chillies, asafoetida, onions and sauté on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring continuously.

3. Add the french beans, salt and ¼ cup of water, mix well and cover and cook on a medium flame for 8 to 10 minutes till they are cooked.

4. Add the curry leaves, coconut, mix gently and cook for another 2 minutes.

5. Serve beans poriyal hot.

4. Rasam

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Rasam (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Split Pigeon Pea soaked 4 tablespoons

Turmeric powder ¾ teaspoon

Rasam masala powder 1½ teaspoons

Asafoetida ¼ teaspoon

Black pepper powder ¼ teaspoon

Tamarind pulp 2½ tablespoons

Tomatoes chopped 2 medium

Salt to taste

Freshly chopped coriander leaves 4 tablespoons

For Tempering

Ghee 2 tablespoons

Mustard seeds ½ teaspoon

Asafoetida a pinch

Curry leaves 5-6

Method:

1. Pressure cook the pigeon peas in 4 cups water with half the turmeric powder till 4-5 whistles.

2. Heat some water in a non-stick pan. Add remaining turmeric powder, rasam masala powder, asafoetida, pepper powder, tamarind pulp and tomatoes, mix well and bring to a boil.

3. Reduce heat and cook till the liquid becomes half the volume. Mash the cooked dal and strain the water.

4. Add the strained dal water to the tamarind mixture along with salt and chopped coriander and mix well.

5. For tempering, heat ghee in a non-stick tempering pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add asafoetida and curry leaves and switch off heat.

6. Add the tempering to the rasam, mix well and cook on medium heat for 4-5 minutes.

7. Serve hot with steamed rice.