Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to wish loved ones on Tamil New Year

Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarudam or Tamil New Year, is celebrated by the Tamil community in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and in parts of Sri Lanka and Malaysia. It falls on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, which usually falls in mid-April. Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Tamil New Year (Photo by Twitter/JenitaArevin)

The day is celebrated with traditional rituals, feasting and cultural programs. Puthandu falls almost on the same day every year in the Gregorian calendar and this year, Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14.

Check out this collection of best wishes SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Tamil New Year:

Let this Puthandu bring happiness, joy, success and peace in your life. Let God shower his blessings on you and your family. Wishing you a wonderful Happy New Year. Puthandu Vazhtukal!

2. Let this Tamil New Year be the beginning of a new chapter in your life filled with hope, joy, and positivity. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!

3. Puthandu Vazhtukal! As the New Year arrives, let us pray for a delightful year blessed with new energy and hope to conquer new problems and emerge as a winner.

4. May the Sun brighten your life with goodness, fortune and glory. I pray to God to bestow his love and care on you and to help you face challenges of life. Puthandu Vazhtukal to you.

5. Let's welcome this Tamil New Year with open arms and celebrate the new beginnings with joy and enthusiasm. Happy Puthandu!

6. On this auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, I pray for your well-being and success in all your endeavors. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!

7. Let this Puthandu be the brightest year of your life. May you attain new heights of success and touch new levels of spirituality in 2023. Puthandu Vazhtukal to you and your family.

8. From this Puthandu let us move forward with positivity towards our dreams. Let us face all the problems with courage and emerge as a winner. Wishing you a beautiful and Happy New Year.

9. On the occasion of Tamil New Year, I wish each and every day of this upcoming year unfold many new surprises and beautiful smiles for you and your family. Happy Tamil New Year.

10. Each and every new year is an opportunity for us to begin fresh and make our dreams come true. A very Happy Tamil New Year to you.