Quick Moonglet Recipe: High-Protein Moong Dal Omelette With Fresh Vegetables and Spices
Moonglet is a protein-rich moong dal omelette made with vegetables and spices for a quick and healthy Indian breakfast.
Busy mornings become much easier with a breakfast that looks colourful, cooks quickly, and keeps the plate interesting. Moonglet, also called moong dal omelette, has become a trending high-protein breakfast because it combines soaked moong dal, vegetables, and simple spices in one fluffy and flavourful dish.
Ground moong dal creates a smooth batter that turns soft inside and slightly crisp on the outside after cooking. Chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, green chilli, and capsicum add freshness, crunch, and a bright summer taste. Mint chutney, coconut chutney, or fresh curd on the side makes the moonglet feel even lighter during hot days.
Moong dal naturally contains protein, fibre, iron, and several important nutrients. A serving of moonglet gives more protein than many regular breakfast dishes made with refined flour. Moong dal is also easier to digest than many other dals, making this vegetarian omelette suitable for both children and adults.
Unlike a regular omelette, moonglet does not use eggs. Unlike besan chilla, it has a softer and fluffier texture because the soaked moong dal creates a thicker batter. Fresh vegetables and herbs add flavour without needing sugar or heavy sauces. Jaggery-free green chutney, avocado spread, or plain yogurt can be used as healthier side options.
How Moonglet is Different from an Omelette and Besan Chilla
Moonglet
Egg Omelette
Besan Chilla
Made with soaked moong dal
Made with eggs
Made with gram flour
Completely vegetarian
Not vegetarian
Vegetarian
Rich in protein and fibre
Rich in protein
Moderate protein
Soft inside with slightly crisp edges
Soft and fluffy
Slightly dense texture
Mild earthy flavour from moong dal
Rich egg flavour
Nutty gram flour flavour
Easier to digest for many people
May not suit everyone
Slightly heavier than moonglet
Recipe Snapshot
- Prep Time: 4 hours soaking + 10 minutes preparation
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Servings: 2
- Calories: 220–260 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Savoury, mildly spicy, fresh, and slightly tangy
- Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, iron, and plant-based nutrients
- Difficulty: Easy
Fluffy Moonglet with Fresh Vegetables and Summer Flavours{{/usCountry}}
Recipe Snapshot
- Prep Time: 4 hours soaking + 10 minutes preparation
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Servings: 2
- Calories: 220–260 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Savoury, mildly spicy, fresh, and slightly tangy
- Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, iron, and plant-based nutrients
- Difficulty: Easy
Fluffy Moonglet with Fresh Vegetables and Summer Flavours{{/usCountry}}
Golden moonglet cooked with chopped vegetables has a soft centre and lightly crisp edges. Onion, tomato, coriander, and capsicum add freshness, while green chilli and black pepper bring a gentle spice. Lemon juice and mint make the flavour lighter and more refreshing, making this moong dal omelette suitable for summer breakfasts.
Ingredients
- 1 cup yellow moong dal
- 1/4 cup water for grinding
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup capsicum, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 tablespoon mint leaves, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon oil
- Salt as needed
Step-by-Step Method
- Wash the moong dal well and soak it in water for 4 hours. Drain the water and transfer the dal to a blender.
- Add 1/4 cup water and blend the dal into a smooth and slightly thick batter. Transfer it to a bowl.
- Add onion, tomato, capsicum, green chilli, coriander, mint, cumin powder, turmeric, black pepper, salt, and lemon juice. Mix everything well.
- Add baking soda just before cooking and mix gently. This helps make the moonglet softer and fluffier.
- Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of batter and spread it gently into a thick circle.
- Cook on medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Drizzle a little oil around the edges. Flip and cook the other side until both sides become golden.
- Serve hot with mint chutney, coconut chutney, tomato salsa, or plain curd.
Tips for Making the Best Moonglet Every Time
- Soak the moong dal long enough so the batter becomes smooth.
- Keep the batter slightly thick because a thin batter can break while cooking.
- Add baking soda only at the end for a fluffy texture.
- Finely chop the vegetables so they mix well into the batter.
- Cook on medium heat because high heat can brown the outside too quickly.
- A few drops of lemon juice make the moonglet taste fresher.
- Add grated carrot, spinach, or corn for extra colour and nutrition.
- Sesame seeds or crushed peanuts on top can give a nice crunch.
Nutrients Present in This High-Protein Moonglet
Moonglet gives a balanced mix of protein, fibre, and important minerals. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration">U.S. Food and Drug Administration, moong dal adds plant protein, while vegetables increase the amount of vitamins and antioxidants in every serving.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
240 calories
Protein
14 g
Carbohydrates
24 g
Fibre
5 g
Fat
8 g
Iron
2.8 mg
Calcium
52 mg
Potassium
310 mg
How Each Ingredient Adds Value to the Recipe
Every ingredient in moonglet has its own benefit. Moong dal gives protein and fibre, while fresh vegetables and herbs make the breakfast lighter and more colourful.
Ingredient
Main Benefit
Moong Dal
Rich in protein and fibre
Onion
Adds flavour and natural fibre
Tomato
Gives vitamin C and freshness
Capsicum
Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C
Coriander Leaves
Adds freshness and minerals
Mint Leaves
Gives a cool flavour and helps digestion
Lemon Juice
Helps improve iron absorption
FAQs
Can moonglet be made without baking soda?
Yes. Baking soda helps make the moonglet softer, but the recipe can still be made without it.
Can moonglet be prepared in advance?
Yes. The batter can be prepared and stored in the refrigerator for up to one day.
Which side dish goes best with moonglet?
Mint chutney, tomato chutney, plain curd, coconut chutney, or avocado dip taste good with moonglet.
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