Quick Moonglet Recipe: High-Protein Moong Dal Omelette With Fresh Vegetables and Spices

Busy mornings become much easier with a breakfast that looks colourful, cooks quickly, and keeps the plate interesting. Moonglet, also called moong dal omelette, has become a trending high-protein breakfast because it combines soaked moong dal, vegetables, and simple spices in one fluffy and flavourful dish.

Quick Moonglet Recipe(Freepik)

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Ground moong dal creates a smooth batter that turns soft inside and slightly crisp on the outside after cooking. Chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, green chilli, and capsicum add freshness, crunch, and a bright summer taste. Mint chutney, coconut chutney, or fresh curd on the side makes the moonglet feel even lighter during hot days.

Moong dal naturally contains protein, fibre, iron, and several important nutrients. A serving of moonglet gives more protein than many regular breakfast dishes made with refined flour. Moong dal is also easier to digest than many other dals, making this vegetarian omelette suitable for both children and adults.

Unlike a regular omelette, moonglet does not use eggs. Unlike besan chilla, it has a softer and fluffier texture because the soaked moong dal creates a thicker batter. Fresh vegetables and herbs add flavour without needing sugar or heavy sauces. Jaggery-free green chutney, avocado spread, or plain yogurt can be used as healthier side options.

How Moonglet is Different from an Omelette and Besan Chilla

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Moonglet Egg Omelette Besan Chilla Made with soaked moong dal Made with eggs Made with gram flour Completely vegetarian Not vegetarian Vegetarian Rich in protein and fibre Rich in protein Moderate protein Soft inside with slightly crisp edges Soft and fluffy Slightly dense texture Mild earthy flavour from moong dal Rich egg flavour Nutty gram flour flavour Easier to digest for many people May not suit everyone Slightly heavier than moonglet View All

{{^usCountry}} Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 4 hours soaking + 10 minutes preparation

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 220–260 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Savoury, mildly spicy, fresh, and slightly tangy

Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, iron, and plant-based nutrients

Difficulty: Easy Fluffy Moonglet with Fresh Vegetables and Summer Flavours {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 4 hours soaking + 10 minutes preparation

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 220–260 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Savoury, mildly spicy, fresh, and slightly tangy

Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, iron, and plant-based nutrients

Difficulty: Easy Fluffy Moonglet with Fresh Vegetables and Summer Flavours {{/usCountry}}

Read More

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Golden moonglet cooked with chopped vegetables has a soft centre and lightly crisp edges. Onion, tomato, coriander, and capsicum add freshness, while green chilli and black pepper bring a gentle spice. Lemon juice and mint make the flavour lighter and more refreshing, making this moong dal omelette suitable for summer breakfasts.

Ingredients

1 cup yellow moong dal

1/4 cup water for grinding

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1/4 cup capsicum, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon mint leaves, chopped

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon oil

Salt as needed

Step-by-Step Method

Wash the moong dal well and soak it in water for 4 hours. Drain the water and transfer the dal to a blender. Add 1/4 cup water and blend the dal into a smooth and slightly thick batter. Transfer it to a bowl. Add onion, tomato, capsicum, green chilli, coriander, mint, cumin powder, turmeric, black pepper, salt, and lemon juice. Mix everything well. Add baking soda just before cooking and mix gently. This helps make the moonglet softer and fluffier. Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of batter and spread it gently into a thick circle. Cook on medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Drizzle a little oil around the edges. Flip and cook the other side until both sides become golden. Serve hot with mint chutney, coconut chutney, tomato salsa, or plain curd.

Tips for Making the Best Moonglet Every Time

Soak the moong dal long enough so the batter becomes smooth. Keep the batter slightly thick because a thin batter can break while cooking. Add baking soda only at the end for a fluffy texture. Finely chop the vegetables so they mix well into the batter. Cook on medium heat because high heat can brown the outside too quickly. A few drops of lemon juice make the moonglet taste fresher. Add grated carrot, spinach, or corn for extra colour and nutrition. Sesame seeds or crushed peanuts on top can give a nice crunch.

Nutrients Present in This High-Protein Moonglet

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Moonglet gives a balanced mix of protein, fibre, and important minerals. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration">U.S. Food and Drug Administration, moong dal adds plant protein, while vegetables increase the amount of vitamins and antioxidants in every serving.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 240 calories Protein 14 g Carbohydrates 24 g Fibre 5 g Fat 8 g Iron 2.8 mg Calcium 52 mg Potassium 310 mg View All

How Each Ingredient Adds Value to the Recipe

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Every ingredient in moonglet has its own benefit. Moong dal gives protein and fibre, while fresh vegetables and herbs make the breakfast lighter and more colourful.

Ingredient Main Benefit Moong Dal Rich in protein and fibre Onion Adds flavour and natural fibre Tomato Gives vitamin C and freshness Capsicum Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C Coriander Leaves Adds freshness and minerals Mint Leaves Gives a cool flavour and helps digestion Lemon Juice Helps improve iron absorption View All

FAQs

Can moonglet be made without baking soda?

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Yes. Baking soda helps make the moonglet softer, but the recipe can still be made without it.

Can moonglet be prepared in advance?

Yes. The batter can be prepared and stored in the refrigerator for up to one day.

Which side dish goes best with moonglet?

Mint chutney, tomato chutney, plain curd, coconut chutney, or avocado dip taste good with moonglet.

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