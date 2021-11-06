Recipe: Add a healthy touch to post-Diwali celebrations with Oats Sooji Halwa

A common Indian breakfast, sooji halwa has a separate fan base irrespective of the age group so add a healthy touch to post-Diwali celebrations with Oats Sooji Halwa. Made by toasting common-wheat semolina in ghee or oil, sooji halwa is complete after adding a sweetener like sugar syrup or honey but you can bring an oat-i-licious smile to the dessert table with a health spin as you continue to enjoy Diwali sweet treats with Oats Sooji Halwa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

Oats 4 tbsp

Sooji 4 tbsp

Ghee As per taste

Jaggery (Optional) As per taste

Cardamom Powder ¼ tsp

Chopped Nuts 2-3 tbsp

Method:

Add water, oats, jaggery in a pan. Boil till jaggery melts. Add cardamom powder. Keep aside.

Heat ghee in a wok. Add sooji and sauté well. Roast the sooji till fragrant and brown then add 1 cup water with jaggery and oats. Mix well.

Sauté for 1-2 mins till no lumps and it starts leaving the sides. Add chopped nuts and switch off the gas.

Serve hot.

(Recipe: Quaker)

Benefits:

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Sooji is a nutrient-dense and contains fibre, iron and magnesium. It improves digestion, aides heart health and is diabetes-friendly.

The molasses content in jaggery makes it more nutrient since this nutritious by-product of the sugar making process is removed while making refined sugar. Jaggery is rich in vitamins and minerals, makes for a great immunity booster, builds a shield against health ailments like cough and cold and leads to improved digestive health, anemia prevention, liver detoxification and improved immune function.

Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina. As they are rich in fibre, they provide better digestion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter