Recipe: Beat summer heat with Coconut Mocha Cold Coffee, Cinnamon Dolce Coldbrew

They say a cup of coffee shared with a friend is happiness tasted and time well spent and if you too feel the same, we got you sorted with some refreshing recipes of Coconut Mocha Cold Coffee and Cinnamon Dolce Coldbrew to beat the summer heat. It's summer outside but winter in our cups courtesy Coconut Mocha Cold Coffee and Cinnamon Dolce Coldbrew which are a sip of freshness and the best brain freeze we'll ever have.

Since iced coffee on a hot day can perform miracles, whip them up at home with these easy recipes below for your own “sip, sip, hooray!” moment.

1. Coconut Mocha Cold Coffee

Coconut Mocha Cold Coffee (Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer)

Ingredients:

2 shot espresso cold/ 90ml coldbrew

200ml coconut milk

15ml chocolate syrup

10ml vanilla syrup

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons toasted coconut

1 can cold full-fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons sugar

Method:

Take two shots of espresso, cold or room temperature, or opt for coldbrew and using a bowl and an electric hand mixer, add cold coconut milk and sugar. Beat until peaks form and you have the consistency of whipped cream – about 6 minutes.

Fill the bottom of your glass with 10ml of chocolate syrup, then add ice cubes. Pour in coffee, then coconut milk and then vanilla. Add 1-2 tablespoons of whipped coconut cream on top and another tablespoon or 5-10ml of chocolate syrup. Add in some toasted coconut if you wish. Drink up!

2. Cinnamon Dolce Coldbrew

Ingredients for the cinnamon dolce coffee syrup:

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup water

1 5-inch cinnamon stick

Ingredients for the iced coffee:

Ice or coffee ice cubes

1 cup Cold Brew

2 tablespoons cinnamon dolce syrup

Method for the cinnamon dolce coffee syrup:

Add all ingredients to a small saucepan and set over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through and the sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let it sit for 15 minutes. Remove cinnamon stick. Keeps refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Method for the iced coffee:

Fill a tall glass with ice cubes. Add coffee concentrate, 2 tablespoons of cinnamon dolce syrup (add less or more depending on your preference) and half and half to desired point of creaminess. Drop in a straw and serve.

(Recipes: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer)