Recipe: Beat the summer heat with this mouth-watering mango parfait

Summers are here, which means it is the season of mangoes. Mangoes are one of the most delicious and juiciest fruits out there. As summer arrives, people start stocking their pantries with this fruit. The best part is, during summers in India, you get to gorge on various kinds of mangoes, be it Dasheri, Langda, Safeda and many more.

Everyone has their favourite variety of mango. Since it is a seasonal fruit, you can get the best out of it by making delicious and healthy dishes at home. And today, we have found an easy and quick recipe for all you mangoholics out there. It is mango parfait by Bollywood’s favourite Pilates trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. This recipe will help you say goodbye to your Monday blues.

Parfait is a scrumptious and healthy dish, and one of the main reasons behind this is that it packs in the goodness of fruits. With mango parfait, you get to have the seasonal fruit with a twist. You can have it as a quick breakfast or as a sweet dish to relish after a meal. Yasmin’s recipe, a healthier alternative to the regular parfaits, will not let you compromise on your health as it packs in the goodness of granola, coconut yoghurt, chia seeds and honey. Each of these ingredients come with their own health benefits. For instance, granola improves blood pressure and your gut health. It is also a great supplement of antioxidants.

Yasmin, who trains Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, shared the video of herself making mango parfait on Instagram. She captioned the clip, “Summers are all about mangoes, don’t you think? Here’s a quick, healthy and an easy recipe, THE MANGO PARFAIT.” Read her recipe below:

Ingredients:

Half a cup of granola

Half a cup of diced mango

Half a cup of coconut yoghurt

One tbsp of soaked chia seeds

Half a tbsp of honey

Method:

For the base, take a glass and add granola. Top it with diced mangoes, coconut yoghurt, soaked chia seeds, and honey. Then, layer it up with the same ingredients once again, in the same order, for the second coat. And you’re all set to take over the summer heat with mango parfait. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala)

