Recipe: Bring smiles to breakfast table with this scrumptious vegan French Toast

For those who are not pancake lovers, French toast is the common ground. As you soak in the morning breeze with the windows open, before getting to the day’s tasks, we have a recipe of scrumptious vegan French toast to give the perfect kick to start your day.

No eggs? No problem! Try your hands on this Classic French Toast which turns out to be so delicious that we can’t believe it is vegan. Slightly sweet and warm from the cinnamon, these French toasts are dreamy, simple and tender with a subtle bite.

Check out the recipe of the vegan Classic French Toast here:

Ingredients:

6-8 slices of vegan sliced bread preferably white.

To make the custard you will need

1 1/2 cup of oat milk

2 tbsp of maple syrup

1 tbsp of flax meal

2 tbsp of tapioca or organic corn starch

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp of vanilla

3 tbps of vegan butter or coconut oil for cooking

Method:

Mix the above ingredients except butter and set it aside. Soak the sliced bread in the custard mixture making sure it is coated evenly.

Fry the toasts in a pan over a med heat with 1 tsp of vegan butter 2-3 min on each side. Repeat the process.

Enjoy the toasts with a generous amount of maple syrup, vegan butter or nut butter and fresh berries.

(Recipe: Zuliya Khawaja, Instagram/naturallyzuzu)

Benefits:

As per a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', a vegan diet is more effective for weight loss than a Mediterranean diet. When compared with a Mediterranean diet, a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels.

Hence, those looking for improving health markers and boosting weight loss, switching to a vegan diet is a good option. It is associated with a reduction in calorie intake, increase in fiber intake, decrease in fat consumption, and decrease in saturated fat consumption.

