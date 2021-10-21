Recipe: Craving desserts that come with a health twist? Try Oats Date Tarts

A fit and fab body sounds nice but so does a dessert or sweet treat with a healthy twist and that is when the oats date tarts come in. It is almost the time for our evening cuppa and snacks and if your sweet tooth is nudging you too like us, whip up these Oats Date Tarts with the easy recipe given below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They say dessert is like a feel-good song and the best ones make you dance. While we could not agree more, we are all for sharing the recipe of oats date tart since we truly believe that whipping up a dessert is an opportunity to make something beautiful as well as delicious.

Check out the recipe of oats date tarts below and thank us later.

Ingredients for the crust:

1 cup oats for atta

2 ½ teaspoon butter

2 tablespoon water (cold)

1 tablespoon egg yolk

1 teaspoon salt

Ingredients for the filling:

½ cup dates

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup water

Method for the filling:

Make the filling by placing the dates, butter and water in a small pan over high heat. Bring to a boil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Set the pan aside for the mixture to cool completely and for the dates to absorb some of the liquid. Once it has cooled, place the mixture in a food processor and grind till you get a smooth paste.

Method for the crust:

Add the flour and salt in a bowl. Rub in the butter and egg until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Add enough water to get a soft but not sticky dough. Wrap the dough in cling film and keep it in the fridge for 10 minutes

Roll out the dough to line the tart tin. Bake for about 15 minutes. Pour the filling in this baked tart crust.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

(Recipe: Deepak Shirur, Consulting Chef at Bagrry's India)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Benefits:

Unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten instead, has more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

Dates have an excellent nutrition profile, are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function. Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, works wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise on eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energized without crashing soon afterward.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants which can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds which aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter