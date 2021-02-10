With Valentine's Week going on in full swing, seasoned as well as new lovers are going out of their way to treat their better halves to a good time until the week culminates with D-day, that is Valentine's Day, and couples will either be starting up a new romance or professing their love and undying commitment to their partners. During Valentine's week, following Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, comes Teddy Day, on which Teddy Bears are giving to express one's love or affection for someone, however, you need not go the traditional tried and tested route, instead try thi recipe for the cutest Teddy Bear shaped cookies that will surely win over your better half. Read on:

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup Butter, softened

1 large Egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 (1-ounce) squares unsweetened baking chocolate, melted

METHOD:

Heat oven to 375°F. In a bowl, combine sugar, butter, egg and vanilla in bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed. Add flour, baking powder and salt; beat at low speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed. Divide dough in half. Place half of dough into another bowl; stir in chocolate until well mixed. Shape each teddy bear using either vanilla or chocolate dough or a combination for two-toned teddy bears. Shape 1 large (1-inch) ball for body. Place onto ungreased cookie sheet; flatten slightly. Shape 1 medium (3/4-inch) ball for head, 4 small (1/2-inch) balls for arms and legs, 2 smaller balls for ears. Attach head, arms, legs and ears by overlapping slightly onto body. Add small balls for eyes, nose and mouth, if desired. Use fork to make claws on paws. Bake 7-8 minutes or until body is set. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet; remove to cooling rack. Cool completely. Enjoy with your family, friends and loved ones through this Valentine's Week and Valentine's Day.

