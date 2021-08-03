Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy the cosy rainy days at home with a cup of Spiced Hot Chocolate

Beat the chill of monsoon season, as you snuggle in for a movie night with your partner, by whipping up a cup of melting hot chocolate that acts like a warm hug from inside on a rainy day. Check out the recipe of Spiced Hot Chocolate inside and thank us later
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Recipe: Enjoy the cosy rainy days at home with a cup of Spiced Hot Chocolate(Hershey India)

Nine out of ten people like hot chocolate, the tenth person always lies and though it’s Tuesday, it’s going to be okay because we just stumbled upon a recipe of Spiced Hot Chocolate which looks promising enough to brush aside all work day blues. You see, drinking hot cocoa is the only way to warm our souls and stay in good spirits.

If you too brighten up at the mere mention of this tasty beverage, why not beat the chill of monsoon season with it as you snuggle in for a movie night with your partner. Enjoy the cosy rainy days at home by following the recipe given below to whip up a cup of melting spiced hot chocolate that acts like a warm hug from inside.

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

¼ fresh cream

1 fresh red chillies, chopped

½ tsp cinnamon powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

A pinch salt

3 tbsp cocoa powder

Ingredients for garnish:

½ cup whipped cream

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 stick cinnamon

¼ cup sugar

Method:

In a saucepan add milk, fresh cream, red chilli and bring it to a boil. Strain it in a bowl. Add cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, salt, cocoa powder and mix will.

Pour it in serving glass and garnish with whipped cream, cocoa powder and cinnamon stick. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Hershey India)

Benefits:

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

According to a study published in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, drinking two cups of hot chocolate a day may help older people keep their brains healthy and their thinking skills sharp. Another study published in American Association for the Advancement of Science rooted for the same by pointing out that the flavonoids in hot chocolate increase the blood flow and oxygen to the brain, help prevent platelets in blood from mingling or forming clots.

Hot cocoa may not only improve blood flow courtesy its flavonoids content but also help lower blood pressure and improve heart health. Cocoa or its components may also help people with constipation.

