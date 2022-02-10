Recipe ideas for winter: Ginger murabba to dry nuts shake; 5 foods to boost immunity

Winter season is synonymous with good food from delectable makki ki roti and sarson ka saag to irresistible gajar ka halwa. As winter season nears its end, skip your regular packaged and junk food and indulge in the goodness of these delicious winter delights.

There are several benefits of eating according to the season; it makes sure your immunity remains high and you are able to ward off infections. In winters our body needs to generate extra heat to keep us warm. There is no dearth of healthy foods in winters from green and leafy vegetables to recipes made from sesame seeds and jaggery.

Winter recipes should include a lot of vegetables, fruits, seeds, nuts and spices. Eating from a wide range of food groups gives the body all the required nutrients for nourishment and proper functioning.

Here are a few healthy and easy recipes to try during winter season by Divya R, Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Kanakapura Road.

1. Soups

Soups (Pinterest)

Soups are a must-try recipes during winter season as they keep the body warm as well as hydrate it. Soups from carrot, mushroom, beetroot, spinach, coriander, chicken etc. along with the natural spices are the best remedies to beat the cold.

2. Til jaggery laddoos

Til jaggery laddoos (Pinterest)

Til and jaggery are said to generate heat in the body and so are best suited during winter.

Few micronutrients present in til also helps in relieving stress and are considered to be mood elevators. This fibre and iron rich recipe turn out to be a best snack for growing children especially girls.

3. Vitamin C candies

Vitamin C candies (Pexels)

Amla, orange, pomegranate, kiwi etc. are the main source of vitamin C. When converted to candies or gummies with honey as a sugar source acts as a healthy food to boost immunity during winter.

4. Dry nuts shake

Dry nuts shake (Pinterest)

Dry nuts are good source of healthy fats. They help in fighting insomnia and serve as a daily dose of protein and calcium for kids. This recipe is best suited for pregnant women and lactating mothers as the requirement for nutrients during these periods are high comparatively.

5. Ginger murabba

Ginger murabba (Pinterest)

It helps in handling nausea, vomiting, indigestion and it also improves appetite. Ginger recipes are also good home remedy for common cold, cough and throat irritation. Morning sickness during pregnancy can also be handled well using ginger in moderation.

