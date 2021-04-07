Recipe: In the mood for a Mediterranean cuisine? Try Persian chicken kebabs

As the Covid-19 pandemic is here to stay for the next couple of months, we have no option but to switch to healthy eating but that does not mean compromising with taste and so we are whipping up some Persian chicken kebabs this Wednesday as we are in a mood for some Mediterranean cuisine. Though Persian food isn’t technically Mediterranean, these Persian chicken kebabs are.

Since we are looking for a lifestyle that works for us in coronavirus hit times, we are going forward with this scrumptious recipe of Persian chicken kebabs this Wednesday as they take only 20 minutes to cook and serve a bunch of 9 people. These Persian chicken kebabs can be paired with green rice and a fresh cucumber and feta salad on the side.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 ½" cubes

1 cup (8 oz.) plain full fat Greek yogurt*

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. lemon zest (optional)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 1/2 tsp. ground paprika

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. sea salt

Saffron cooking spray (optional)

18 soaked wood skewers (optional)

Method:

Cut chicken breasts into 1 ½” cubes. Combine yogurt and remaining ingredients in a large bowl to make marinade. Add chicken pieces and marinate six hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Line chicken on soaked wood skewers or spread out evenly on a grill pan. Spray with saffron cooking spray if you have it (if not, no worries). Bake for 20 minutes until cooked through, then broil on high for 4-5 minutes until browned in spots.

Remove from oven and let cool before serving. Leftovers will keep in the fridge in an airtight container up to one week.

(Recipe: Sarah Wilkins, Instagram/thenutritionistmom)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken meat is one of the best food for protein as it aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter