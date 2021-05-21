Recipe: Kick back and enjoy mango season with this Aam Panna

When one thinks of summers in India, the first immediate and natural thought for Indians is: Mangoes! The king of fruits is one of the most versatile, tropical and luxurious fruits to devour. When it is raw, the sour flavour profile and crunchy texture make it perfect for pickles, salads or if you're a lover of sour foods, then the raw fruit simply dipped in lemon and chilli salt will surely douse your cravings. However, when ripe, mangoes are fleshy, juicy and so fragrant, that their scent is enough for you know that summer has arrived.

It's only May, so Mango season is still going on in full swing, although the temporary showers around India may have led many of us to feel otherwise. Think mango season and thoughts of mango flavoured desserts, drinks, or the best, just eating them on their own, should flood your mind. Another dish that is synonymous with mangoes is the trustworthy Aam Panna, it is the perfect drink to quench your thirst in these hot summer months.

Check out this quick and fun recipe for the evergreen, no pun intended, drink that will take you back to your childhood, right back to the memories of rushing home in the summer heat in the middle of play with your friends and be greeted with cold Aam Panna. Read on:

Aam Panna

Ingredients

2 Raw mangoes

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp Cumin powder

1-inch Ginger

1 tsp Plant Based Collagen Builder (optional)

A pinch of salt

2 tsp black pepper powder

1 cup jaggery

Few Mint leaves

2 ½ cup water

Method

Pressure cook the raw mangoes with water. Let it cook for 5 whistles.

Let the cooker get depressurised and once mangoes are cool, peel it.

In a blender add the mango pulp along with all other ingredients and blend it.

Finally take 1tsp mix and add water

Mix well, pour in glasses, garnish with your choice of toppings and enjoy with your loved ones.

(Recipe courtesy Subiya Baiganpalli and Shikha Dwivedi, nutritionists at OZiva)