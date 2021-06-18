Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Recipe: Let spicy corn ribs give a makeover to Mexican street corn, BBQ corn cob

We know it’s not even close to BBQ season but windy monsoon rains are here so this Friday, we are appreciating a recipe of spicy corn ribs that has corn-ered our mind as the perfect side dish
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Recipe: Let spicy corn ribs give a makeover to Mexican street corn, BBQ corn cob

If you are looking to whip up a dish in 20 minutes that has all that BBQ flavour, just without the BBQ, we got you sorted with a recipe of spicy corn ribs that give Mexican street corn and BBQ corn cob a little makeover. We know it’s not even close to BBQ season but windy monsoon rains are here so this Friday, we are appreciating a recipe of spicy corn ribs that has corn-ered our mind as the perfect side dish.

Wondering why they are called corn ribs? Well, for the simple reason that they way the corn curls into a rib like form when it is cooked in the air fryer. Check out the recipe of spicy corn ribs below and it will keep you coming back for more as its super simple and really addictive.

Ingredients:

2 Corn Cobs (par-boiled for 10 minutes and cut in sections)

1/2 tsp. Black Pepper

1 tsp. Chaat Masala

1.5 tsp. Cajun Seasoning

1/2 tsp. Garlic Powder

3/4 tsp. Coriander Powder

2-3 tbsp. Olive Oil

Lemon Juice (as needed)

Method:

Mix all the spices together in a bowl alongside the olive oil and spread it on the corn ribs. Top it up with some lemon juice on top. Air-fry the corn ribs for 15-20 minutes using OP450.

Serve with chilli mayo (or any other sauce of your liking).

(Recipe: Lylaa, Instagram/saltandshaikh)

Benefits:

Corn can aid with digestion and eye health because of its high fiber content and plant compounds and is also important for one’s overall health courtesy its content of valuable B vitamins. Apart from providing our bodies with essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese, corn boosts immune, skin and hair health owing to its considerable quantities of vitamins C and E

