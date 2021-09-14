Recipe: Let Spicy Tuna Tartare bring a bit of Dubai’s spirit to your kitchen

While the UAE has lifted the restrictions on entry for residents who have been fully vaccinated with a Covid-19 vaccine shot approved by the World Health Organization, some travel freaks who are awaiting their second dose or got a jab like Covaxin need to wait longer before they can fly off to the Gulf. If you are in the latter category, why wait for the travel ban to lift between India and Dubai when you can indulge in Spicy Tuna Tartare?

This Tuesday, we luckily landed upon a recipe of Spicy Tuna Tartare that promises to satiate our cravings for Emirati cuisine. Eager to bring a little bit of Dubai’s spirit to our kitchen, we are whipping up this lip smacking dish tonight and you can do so too by following the super simple recipe of Spicy Tuna Tartare given below.

Ingredients for tuna mix:

320g - Tuna diced

20g - Tosa soy

30g - Chili garlic paste

15g - Sesame oil

2 tbsp roasted sesame seeds (black and white)

Ingredients for garnish:

20 wonton sheets cut diagonally

½ bunch spring onion finely chopped

4 tbsp sour cream

Method:

Mix all ingredients and taste. Leave to rest in fridge for 1 hour. Portion into rings 80gr. Fry wontons in hot fryer until golden brown.

Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped spring onions. Place a quenelle of sour cream on the side and some crispy wontons.

(Recipe: Bread Street Kitchen & Bar at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai)

Benefits:

Tuna is one of the best dietary sources of vitamin D that is necessary for bone health, strengthening the immune system against disease and ensuring optimal growth in children. It is packed with beneficial nutrients including iron, vitamin B6, potassium, selenium, iodine and also has protein and healthy fats.

It is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids which makes it heart friendly. Eatig tuna also lowers blood pressure, aides in weightloss, improves metabolism and skin health, provides energy and prevents the risk of breast and kidney cancer.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter