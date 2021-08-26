Recipe: Let sunehri anjeer and palak kofta curry be a yummy treat to taste buds

While kofta or kofte ideally refer to meatballs, India prides in its own vegetarian version of koftas that are either made with cottage cheese/paneer or with vegetables like potato, bottle gourd or raw banana. It is mostly served with a creamy gravy which is made rich and delicious by addition of malai (cream).

If you are craving traditional Punjabi cuisine this Thursday, let Sunehri anjeer and palak kofta curry be a yummy treat to your taste buds. The drool-worthy recipe of Sunehri anjeer and palak kofta below is a curry of spinach balls stuffed with figs and can be enjoyed with roti as well as with rice.

Make sure that the anjeer or fig is soaked in water overnight before chopping them for kofta filling. Check out the recipe here as it is not only packed with delectable and flavourful taste but is also easy to make.

Ingredients for kofta:

Fresh spinach 250gm

Anjeer 120gm

Brown onion paste 50gm

Green chilly 1no

Potatoes (Boiled) 2nos

Paneer 100gm

Ginger 1/2tsp

Gram flour 1tsp

Salt to taste

Black pepper To taste

Oil for frying kofte

Method:

Soak the figs in water for 3-4 hours and chop them in to a fine piece for kofta filling. Now drop the spinach into the boiling water for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and strain in a container. Quickly refresh the spinach in ice water, squeeze to remove as much water as possible and blend in to a fine paste.

Combine grated potato, spinach, gram flour, green chilli, ginger, brown onion paste, salt and pepper. Mix well to combine. Check for seasoning. Flatten a portion of spinach mixture on your palm and place a portion of fig mixture in between and roll from all the sides to seal the edges. Heat the oil in a pan over medium high heat and fry the koftas until they turn golden brown in colour.

Ingredients for making gravy:

Fresh tomatoes 220gms

Refined oil 15ml

Cumin seeds 1/2tsp

Green chilly 2nos

Cashewnut 75gms

Garlic cloves 2nos

Ginger 20gms

Kashmiri chilly powder 1/2tsp

Garam masala a pinch

Salt to taste

Cooking cream 50ml

Coriander 20gms

Method for gravy:

Heat oil in a pan over medium high heat, add cumin seeds to pan when they start to crackle add sliced onion and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Add cashewnut, ginger, chilli, garlic and sauté further for 3-5 minutes. Now add tomatoes to the pan and simmer for 10-12 minutes or till the tomatoes and completely wilted.

Add chilli powder, garam masala and salt mix well to combine. Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to completely cool down, grind the mixture in to a fine paste and strain through a fine sieve. Return the mixture to the pan over low heat, add little water to dilute if it is too thick. Finish with cream and crushed kasoori methi. Add halved koftas to pan, garnish with coriander and serve with rice or Indian bread.

(Recipe: Chef Hari Ballabh Singh from Ozen Reserve Bolifushi)

Benefits:

Paneer or cottage cheese is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.

As for spinach, apart from being cheap and easy to prepare if not served raw, it is known to contain 28.1 milligrams of vitamin C in a 100-gram serving as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Since it is high in fiber and water, it promotes a healthy digestive tract by preventing constipation.

The leaves of spinach are also rich in protein, iron, vitamins and minerals. The vitamin A in it moisturises the skin and hair while the vitamin C in it provides structure to skin and hair and the iron content keeps hair loss at bay.

It not only helps in managing diabetes and preventing cancer but also helps prevent asthma and lowers blood pressure.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter