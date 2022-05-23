Recipe: Looking for a salad that takes only 20 minutes to whip up? Try Stir Fried Tofu, Pokchoy and Greens

If you recently started making healthier choices when it comes to food, we are here to congratulate you as you’re on the right track and to treat your efforts, we'd suggest that you try salads as they aren’t just healthy but delicious as well! Our heart says chocolate but our jeans says salad.

However, the latter need not be boring and so, to brush aside our Monday blues, we are whipping up a droolworthy platter of Stir Fried Tofu, Pokchoy and Greens with the recipe given below as it takes only 20 minutes to whip up and serves 2.

Ingredients:

Tofu 15 gms

Pokchoy 20 gms

Chinese cabbage 20 gms

Broccoli 15 gms

Runner Beans 10 gms

Zucchini – green 15 gms

Soya – Kikkoman 10 ml

Soya – dark 02 ml

Oil 20 ml

Sesame Oil 02 ml

Garlic 02 gms

Onion 05 gms

Chilly 03 gms

Spring Onion 05 gms

Method:

Blanch the tofu and all vegetables. In a wok or a pan, heat the oil. Add the chopped onions and garlic. Mix in the veggies and tofu. Add the salt, pepper, soya and sesame oil. Serve hot with steamed rice or jasmine rice.

(Recipe: Chef Shankar Devnath)

Benefits:

Made of condensed soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into blocks, in a cheese-making-like process, tofu is a silken soft food item which can be whipped up in various ways to appeal to your taste buds. Containing all the nine essential amino acids and a good source of protein, tofu wins the health department when compared to meat and cheese.

It is low in calories, high in carbohydrates and a valuable plant source of iron and calcium and the minerals manganese and phosphorous, apart from containing magnesium, copper, zinc and vitamin B1.

Enjoying a reputation as a superfood, broccoli is low in calories and supports many aspects of human health since it is packed with a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants. From zinc to vitamin A and vitamin C (20), broccoli is full of vitamins and minerals that are important for skin health.

Zucchini is common summer food that is rich in manganese which helps improve collagen production, which in turn increases skin elasticity. Therefore, it is a great addition to your diet this summer.

It contains a fibre called pectin, which is linked to increasing heart health and lowering cholesterol. A part of the summer squash family, this nutrient-packed seasonal veggie can help in avoiding dehydration and other deficiencies, contribute to healthy digestion, may reduce blood sugar levels, strengthen vision and aid in weight loss.

For your natural hit of retinal, add greens to your daily diet. Retinals are vitamin A derivatives (not same as retinol) that can slow down skin’s aging process. Green beans are densely packed with beta-carotene, which converts to retinal in the body.

