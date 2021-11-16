Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Looking for easy, quick homemade breakfast option? Try Oat Bran Uttapam
recipe

Recipe: Looking for easy, quick homemade breakfast option? Try Oat Bran Uttapam

If you have run out of healthy food options that also bring a smile to the breakfast table, sweat not as we got you sorted with an easy recipe of Oat Bran Uttapam which is low in fat but high in flavours
Recipe: Looking for easy, quick homemade breakfast option? Try Oat Bran Uttapam(Bagrry's )
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 08:38 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

A low fat diet not necessarily has to be boring and a proof of this claim is the recipe of Oat Bran Uttapam which is our knight in shining world as it came to our rescue just when we were hunting for easy and quick homemade breakfast options. If you have run out of healthy food options that also bring a smile to the breakfast table, sweat not as we got you sorted with an easy recipe of Oat Bran Uttapam which is low in fat but high in flavours.

Ready in 20 minutes, it serves 2-3. Check out its recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

Oat Bran - 1 cup

Semolina - ½ cup

Yoghurt - 1 cup

Onion - 1, chopped

Green capsicum - ¼ cup, chopped

Onion - ¼ cup, chopped

Ginger - ½ tsp

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Red chilli powder - ¼ tsp

Baking powder - ¼ tsp

Asafoetida - a pinch

Salt - (to taste)

Oil - for cooking

Method:

Mix oat bran, semolina and asafoetida in a bowl. Add yoghurt, cumin seeds, red chilli powder, ginger and baking powder to the mixture.

Add water to get a thick batter. Keep aside for 10-15 mins. Add onion, green capsicum and salt and mix well.

RELATED STORIES

Heat a nonstick tawa (griddle). Spread a few drops of oil and pour a ladleful of the batter on the heated tawa. 

Start spreading it from the inside-out to get a round shape. When the edges turn brown, flip the side. Serve hot with sambhar and coconut chutney.

(Recipe: Bagrry's)

Benefits:

Semolina or Sooji is a nutrient-dense and contains fibre, iron and magnesium. It improves digestion, aides heart health and is diabetes-friendly.

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers or capsicum are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recipes recipe healthy recipes breakfast
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Recipe: This Mars Energy Bar is all you need to knockout Tuesday blues

8

In Pics: Rashami Desai ‘rewind and relives’ Maldives trip in a front-slit maxi

Recipe: Enjoy a scrumptious dinner of chicken in coconut milk with sesame noodle

Children's Day recipe: Oats and chia smoothie will be kids favourite breakfast
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP