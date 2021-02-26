Recipe: Love Quesadillas? Recreate the Mexican dish with any protein, vegetables

A quesadilla is the easiest meal-on-the go, a delicious, hot and spicy filling secured between a thin and crispy tortilla, layered with gooey cheese and yummy, hot filling, what else could possibly spell comfort better? The following recipe is so easy that it is perfect for absolutely anyone, whether you have cooked before or not, and the different filling options allow for this recipe to be enjoyed by both vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians. You can make it with any protein including chicken, fish, red meat, tofu and even paneer. Add enough veggies into the quesadilla to give it a fresh punch so that the creaminess of the cheese is not overpowering. Read on:

QUESADILLAS:

6 - 8 flour tortillas

2 cups (200g) shredded Monterey Jack cheese (or other of choice)

3/4 cup roughly chopped coriander

1 cup corn kernels (frozen thawed or can drained)

ONE Filling of Choice, below (meat, chicken or vegetable)

QUESADILLA SPICE MIX:

1 tsp each onion powder, dried oregano, salt

2 tsp each cumin powder, paprika

1/4 tsp each black pepper, cayenne pepper (optional)

CHOOSE ONE FILLING

RED MEAT FILLING:

1/2 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves , minced

1/2 onion , finely chopped

500g / 1 lb ground meat/ mince

1 small red capsicum/bell peppers , diced

2 tbsp tomato paste

1/4 cup (65 ml) water

CHICKEN FILLING:

2 1/2 tbsp olive oil

500 g/1 lb chicken thighs , skinless boneless (Note 2)

2 garlic cloves , minced

1 small onion , quartered and sliced

1 small red capsicum/bell pepper , diced

VEGETABLE FILLING:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion , diced

2 cloves garlic , minced

1 can of black beans, drained (400g/14oz)

1 capsicum/bell pepper , diced (any colour)

1 cup corn (canned drained or frozen thawed)

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/4 cup (65 ml) water

Instructions

QUESADILLAS

Place tortilla on work surface. Sprinkle one side with a bit of cheese, top with Filling of Choice. Sprinkle with corn*, coriander and top with cheese. Fold in half.

Preheat non stick skillet over medium low heat (no oil, if pan is not non-stick use 2 tsp oil).

Place quesadilla in skillet, press down lightly, cover with lid. Cook for 3 minutes until underside is super golden brown and crispy.

Carefully flip over the folded edge (see video). Press down lightly. Cook for 3 minutes until crispy (no lid).

Transfer to cutting board, cut in half. Serve immediately!

Dipping Sauce options: Sour cream, salsa, Avocado Sauce (pictured)

FILLING OPTIONS

RED MEAT FILLING:

Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add onion and garlic, cook for 2 minutes.

Add beef and cook, breaking it up as you go. Once it changes from pink to brown, add capsicum. Cook for 1 minute.

Add tomato paste, water and Spice Mix. Cook for 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl, cool.

CHICKEN FILLING:

Drizzle chicken with 1 tbsp oil, toss to coat. Sprinkle over Spice Mix, toss well to coat.

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add onion and garlic, cook for 2 minutes. Add capsicum and cook for 1 minute. Transfer to bowl, cool.

Return pan to stove, reduce to medium heat. Add remaining 1/2 tbsp oil. Add chicken and cook for 3 minutes until deep golden. Turn and cook for 3 minutes until cooked through.

Transfer chicken to cutting board, rest for 2 minutes then dice and cool. Combine with capsicum mixture.

VEGETABLE FILLING:

Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add onion and garlic, cook for 2 minutes. Add capsicum, cook for 1 minute.

Add beans, corn, tomato paste, water and Spice Mix. Cook for 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl, cool.

Preparation:

Once the filling of your choice is made, take a tortilla and add some shredded cheese first, this will not only give a creamy taste but also act as a glue between the tortilla and the filling.

Add the filling and you can either place another tortilla on top, or fold one in half. On a dry skillet, toast the tortilla until golden brown on both sides. Once cool enough to touch, cut it in half, add a dash of lime and serve with a sauce, guacamole or even salsa, depending on your preference.

(Recipe courtesy Recipe Tin Eats)