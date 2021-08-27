Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Recipe: Move over sweet lavang lata and try this Paneer Laung Lata for dinner

The first image that comes to mind on the mention of Laung Lata is a Bengali sweet treat but if you are in a hurry to welcome the weekend tonight, here is a super easy recipe of Paneer Laung Lata which is sure to mesmerise your dinner date if you plan to host her/him at home
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 04:51 PM IST
They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach and as Friday wraps up, we got you sorted with a perfect full-fledged dinner of Paneer Laung Lata. The first image that comes to mind on the mention of Laung Lata is a Bengali sweet treat but if you are in a hurry to welcome the weekend tonight, we have good news for you.

Move over sweet lavang lata and try whipping up this super easy recipe of Paneer Laung Lata which is sure to mesmerise your dinner date if you plan to host her/him at home. A warm, fresh and homemade Paneer Laung Latta/Lavang Lata or Latika has a rich filling and its exotic aroma will surely leave you slurping.

Check out the recipe of Paneer Laung Latta below, which serves two –

Ingredients:

Paneer- 120 gm

Cashewnut- 5 gm

Raisin- 5 gm

Pistachio- 5 gm

Almonds- 5 gm

Mawa- 20 gm

Cashewnut paste- 50 gm

Tomato Puree- 60 gm

Refined oil- 20 Ml

Cloves- 6 No

Roasted jeera powder- 2 gm

Kitchen king masala- 3 gm

Garam masala- 2 gm

Dhaniya powder- 2 gm

Salt- 2 gm

Kasturi methi- 1 gm

Chopped onion-50 gm

Chopped tomato-25 gm

Chopped green chilli- 1 gm

Chopped garlic- 5 gm

Butter- 10 gm

Cream- 15 Ml

Green cardamom powder- 2 gm

Rose water- 2 Ml

Method:

Cut rectangle slice of paneer 2’’ X 3”. Grate balance paneer, mawa & mix with chopped cashew, pistachio, raisin and almond. Roll the above mixture in paneer slices and lock them with cloves.

Heat oil in a pan and saute the paneer rolls till slight golden colour and keep it aside. Heat butter in a pan, add garlic, green chilli, onion and tomato and cook it. Add all the masalas, cashewnut paste and tomato puree, cook it for 10 minutes on slow heat.

Finish with butter and cream. Serve the gravy in a bowl and put paneer rolls on the top.

(Recipe: Masaledaar Modern India Kitchen)

Benefits:

Paneer or cottage cheese is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

