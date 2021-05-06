Recipe: Navratan Korma is a vegetarian dish fit for royalty

Navratan Korma literally translates to 'nav' which means nine and 'ratan' which translates to jewel, and this rich vegetarian curry is surely fit for royalty. This recipe is believed to have gotten its name from the nine courtiers of King Akbar of the Mughal dynasty and one taste of this sweet and decadent curry will transport you to a different era altogether. While this recipe is a vegetarian version, one can always add protein in the form of chicken and/or paneer and give the recipe another dimension. The curry of this recipe is made essentially with onion, ginger, garlic, cashews and poppy seeds, although some people also prefer to add almonds and melon seeds. This recipe has nine key ingredients - which is probably the reason behind the name - which are a mix of vegetables, fruits, and nuts, and are sweet in taste. If you are a lover of sweet curries then this dish is just for you. This recipe doesn't even take an hour to cook (around 50 minutes to be precise) and the results are truly worth it. Check it out:

Ingredients

2 tablespoons, Butter

1/2 cup, Onion paste

2 teaspoons, Ginger garlic paste

1/2 teaspoons, Turmeric powder

2 teaspoons, Coriander powder

1 teaspoons, Chilli powder

1/2 cup, Tomato crushed

1/4 cup, Cashewnuts fried

1 cup, Chopped veggies ( carrots, french beans, etc)

1/2 cup, Fried paneer dice

1 cup, Coconut milk

2 tablespoons, Fresh cream

1/4 cup, Canned pineapple pieces

1 pinch, Garam masala

Salt as per taste

Instructions

Heat butter in a pan, to this add Onion, Ginger and Garlic paste and cook on medium heat for 3 min. To this add your masalas like coriander and chilli powder followed by the tomato, cashews and around two tablespoons of water.

Let this simmer for a bit, then add in your vegetables and cashew paste. Add salt to taste.

After the vegetables have softened slightly add in your Coconut milk, Pineapple, paneer (or chicken) and also your Garam Masala. Simmer for a little bit until everything comes together.

Serve hot with naan, roti or basmati rice and/or pulao depending on your preference.

(Recipe courtesy Foodism)