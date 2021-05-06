Ramadan 2021: Taste tradition at iftar and suhoor with this simple Phirni

India is known for a wide array of desserts, and in this too there are several variations based on the states of origin. Kheer, Phirni, Kheeri, Payesh, Payasam are all different versions and names of what can typically be described as rice pudding. According to multiple sources, Phirni finds its history in Persia and this could be why the Mughal dynasty is associated with the dessert in India. Made with good quality, long grain Basmati rice, whole fat milk, spices including cardamom, strands of saffron and topped with nuts, Phirni is a dish long associated with Ramadan. This dessert is found year-round but eaten with much gusto during Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims around the world. It is rich in calcium, proteins and Vitamin A, and does not take to long to prepare, taking a total of 45 minutes to complete the dish from start to finish. Check it out:

Ingredients

1 litres, Milk

1/2 cup, Sugar

1/4 cup, Broken basmati

2 teaspoons, Pistachios

2 teaspoons, Toasted poppy seeds

6-8 units, Saffron stigmas

2 tablespoons, Canola oil

1 units, Green cardamom seeds

Instructions

In thick, heavy bottom pan, start by roasting your rice in the canola oil for a few minutes, approximately 3-4 minutes.

Once the rice is toasted, then add milk and cardamom seeds and reduce over a weak flame until the rice is very tender and almost pasty in texture and the quantity of the milk reduces by a quarter.

Add saffron stigmas, pistachios and sugar and stir well until flavors steep into mixture evenly.

Check sweetness and consistency; phirni should have thick-pouring consistency.

Set phirni in ramekin dishes equally and let cool initially at room temperature for 25 minutes then chill in refrigerator below 4°C for 45 minutes.

Garnish with poppy seeds and crushed nuts, and enjoy with your loved ones for suhoor, iftar or just as a dessert after a satisfying meal.