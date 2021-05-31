Recipe: Not in mood for a big meal? Stay full with creamy broccoli cheese soup

Rains are here to stay and to feel safe and warm on a cold wet night, all we really need is soup to hug us like a warm blanket which is why we are whipping up some creamy broccoli cheese soup tonight. If you are looking for a recipe that isn’t crazy complicated, search no further as we got you sorted with creamy broccoli cheese soup.

Sufficiently green and full of fresh flavour, this one is the velvet of the soup world. It works wonders to keep you full when you are not in the mood for a big meal.

Check out the recipe of creamy broccoli cheese soup here:

Ingredients:

2 cups broccoli, diced small

4 tbsps butter

16 oz cheddar cheese, hand shredded

2 tbsps cream cheese

1/2 cup onion, diced

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp yellow mustard

3 cups chicken bone broth

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Method:

Dice up the broccoli into bite size pieces. You want them nice and small. Set it aside. In a stock pot, add butter, diced onions, minced garlic, some pink Himalayan salt, pepper, garlic seasoning. (Don’t go overboard u can adjust salt later) Cook over medium heat till onions are translucent.

Add broccoli and continue to cook for 3-4 mins till it turns bright green and is soft. Add the chicken bone broth and heavy cream, yellow mustard and stir. Bring to a boil. Once boiling turn down heat to simmer, slowly adding the cream cheese and the cheddar cheese, mixing as you add.

Now I put garlic powder and a little more pink Himalayan salt, pepper, Italian and lemon pepper seasoning to make sure the flavour is to your liking. Let cheese melt, if you would like to add Xanthan gum for more thickness you can and remove from medium heat.

Stir until soup thickens and enjoy.

(Recipe: Instagram/ keto_diet.recipes94)

Benefits:

Enjoying a reputation as a superfood, broccoli is low in calories and supports many aspects of human health since it is packed with a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants. From zinc to vitamin A and vitamin C (20), broccoli is full of vitamins and minerals that are important for skin health.

As for cheddar cheese, it offers a variety of health benefits including lowering cholesterol and reducing cavities while promising healthy teeth.

