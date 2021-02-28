Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Only abs we believe in are kebabs, so tonight let's barbecue lamb ones
recipe

Recipe: Only abs we believe in are kebabs, so tonight let's barbecue lamb ones

Ask us to define a perfect weekend evening and we’ll picture a plate of soft, melt-in-the-mouth lamb seekh kebabs. If you too are drooling on the thought, check out the recipe inside and wrap up this Sunday with a barbecue of easy-to-make lamb kebabs
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Recipe: Only abs we believe in are kebabs, so tonight let's barbecue lamb ones(Instagram/ketiskitchen)

Since they are not deep-fried and include bread and salad, kebabs are healthier fast food options and if they are lamb kebabs, you are consuming a powerhouse of Vitamin B. Ask us to define a perfect weekend evening and we’ll picture a plate of soft, melt-in-the-mouth lamb seekh kebabs.

You see, the only abs we believe in are kebABS and so, we are wrapping up this Sunday with a barbecue of some scrumptious lamb kebabs. Here’s a super simple recipe which is a bonus to our cravings:

Ingredients:

1 pound ground lamb

1 pound ground beef

onion powder

cumin

fresh crushed mint

salt

Method:

Mix all well. Place on skewers, brush lightly with oil and grill for about 7-8 minutes each side. Goes really well with dill yogurt, tomato salad and vermicelli rice.

(Recipe: Keti’s Kitchen Chronicles, Instagram/ketiskitchen)

Benefits:

Commonly included as a meat consumed in Mediterranean diets, lamb meat lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease or risk of inflammation. Grass-fed lamb is a very good source of selenium and zinc which fight against oxidative stress.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Recipe: Only abs we believe in are kebabs, so tonight let's barbecue lamb ones

Recipe: Welcome summer nights with a delicious dinner of Cilantro Lime Chicken

Recipe: This spicy and healthy vegan Jambalaya is the perfect one-pot meal

Recipe: Indulge in a vegan snack of beetroot and hummus this Friday evening

The zinc content also helps boost immunity along with growth and development in children. Apart from these, zinc content in lamb helps in wound healing, DNA and protein synthesis.

When compared to other protein sources like chicken or fish, lamb as a red meat has a lot more iron that can help to improve and prevent anemia symptoms. The anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids in lamb meat aid fat loss and improve lean muscle mass courtesy its conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recipe for love healthy recipes healthy recipe recipe recipes kebab seekh kebab barbecue sunday dinner snacks healthy snacks non-vegetarian food red meat fast food mediterranean diet
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP