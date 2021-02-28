Recipe: Only abs we believe in are kebabs, so tonight let's barbecue lamb ones

Since they are not deep-fried and include bread and salad, kebabs are healthier fast food options and if they are lamb kebabs, you are consuming a powerhouse of Vitamin B. Ask us to define a perfect weekend evening and we’ll picture a plate of soft, melt-in-the-mouth lamb seekh kebabs.

You see, the only abs we believe in are kebABS and so, we are wrapping up this Sunday with a barbecue of some scrumptious lamb kebabs. Here’s a super simple recipe which is a bonus to our cravings:

Ingredients:

1 pound ground lamb

1 pound ground beef

onion powder

cumin

fresh crushed mint

salt

Method:

Mix all well. Place on skewers, brush lightly with oil and grill for about 7-8 minutes each side. Goes really well with dill yogurt, tomato salad and vermicelli rice.

(Recipe: Keti’s Kitchen Chronicles, Instagram/ketiskitchen)

Benefits:

Commonly included as a meat consumed in Mediterranean diets, lamb meat lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease or risk of inflammation. Grass-fed lamb is a very good source of selenium and zinc which fight against oxidative stress.

The zinc content also helps boost immunity along with growth and development in children. Apart from these, zinc content in lamb helps in wound healing, DNA and protein synthesis.

When compared to other protein sources like chicken or fish, lamb as a red meat has a lot more iron that can help to improve and prevent anemia symptoms. The anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids in lamb meat aid fat loss and improve lean muscle mass courtesy its conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).

