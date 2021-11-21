Recipe: Orange and almond cooler is perfect to enjoy the last few days of summer

If you need a shot of energy to make your weekend evening OG, search no further as we got you sorted with an easy recipe of a homemade mocktail of orange and almond cooler. Move over aerated drinks and swap them with this healthy and delicious mocktail of orange and almond cooler to make a splash at your 2021 bash as you enjoy the last few days of summer.

Check out its easy recipe below and thank us later:

Ingredients:

Orange juice – 60 ml

Pineapple juice – 45 ml

Orget Syrup – 15 ml (Almond syrup)

Lime juice – 10 ml

Cold brew tea – 45 ml

Nutmeg – grated

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a shaker. Shake well and serve over fresh ice in collins glass. Grate fresh nutmeg as a garnish.

(Recipe: Chef Viraf Patel, Director Operations, Independence Brewing Company)

Benefits:

Orange juice is an excellent source of Vitamin C which supports our immune system and may be effective in fighting against the common cold. It is nutritious and high in antioxidants and micronutrients like folate, potassium, magnesium, fibre, beta-carotene and flavonoids.

It keep the skin hydrated and its colourful plant pigments called carotenoids may help maintain a youthful glow apart from boosting hair growth and reducing hair loss. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre and other antioxidants that can help reduce weight.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

