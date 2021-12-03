Recipe: Rainbow veggies pinwheel got us excited for our next lunch box

If you are looking for an ideal breakfast or snack recipe which can be a winner for kids' tiffin boxes or even for adults in cocktail parties, we got you sorted with an easy recipe of rainbow veggies pinwheel. Pinwheel sandwiches trigger childhood nostalgia as these vegetable-based sandwiches are made by shaping them like pinwheels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bored of regular parathe or salad for lunch? Check out this delicious appetizer recipe of rainbow veggies pinwheel which takes only 20 minutes to prepare and will make you look forward to your tiffin.

Ingredients: 1 large tortilla 1/4 cup sandwich spread 1 tablespoon eggless mayo 1/2 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper strips 1/2 cup thinly sliced carrot strips 1/2 cup thinly sliced yellow bell pepper strips 1/2 cup spinach leaves

Method:

Mix together the sandwich spread and mayo. Spread the mixture evenly over the tortilla. Leaving a 1 inch border on all sides, lay out 2 tablespoons of each vegetable in rows one after the other across the tortilla.

Roll up tortilla tightly, if the ends don't stay shut you can add a bit more mayo mixture to seal. Cut into pinwheels and pack for the lunchbox. Enjoy your meal!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Benefits:

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers or capsicum are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

Apart from being cheap and easy to prepare if not served raw, spinach is known to contain 28.1 milligrams of vitamin C in a 100-gram serving as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Since it is high in fiber and water, it promotes a healthy digestive tract by preventing constipation.

The leaves of spinach are also rich in protein, iron, vitamins and minerals. The vitamin A in it moisturises the skin and hair while the vitamin C in it provides structure to skin and hair and the iron content keeps hair loss at bay.

It not only helps in managing diabetes and preventing cancer but also helps prevent asthma and lowers blood pressure. It could reduce the risk of oxidative stress while the vitamin K in spinach is very good for bone health and the vegetable in general is “a glowing skin tonic” for everyone.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter