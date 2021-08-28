Recipe: This Janmashtami, whip up Chef Ranveer Brar-approved Kalakand at home

Celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada that is in July or August in India, Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and with the festival right at our doorstep, we got you a sweet excuse to treat your taste buds. Got Janmashtami desserts ready? Panic not as we got you sorted with Chef Ranveer Brar’s easy and lip-smacking recipe of Instant Kalakand that serves two and takes only 15 minutes to make.

Made out of khoya or solidified and sweetened milk, Kalakand is an Indian sweet or an Indian form of cheesecake that is rich in taste courtesy its chopped nuts, saffron and edible silver foil content. This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, August 30 and as devotees mark this auspicious occasion by distributing sweets, whip up your own mouthwatering stack of Kalakand at home with the recipe given below.

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cups condensed milk

1 Cups paneer, crumbled

¼ tsp cardamom powder

¼ Cup mixed nuts, chopped (pistachios, almonds)

Method:

Heat a heavy bottom pan on medium flame. Add condensed milk and cook till it is warm. Now add in crumbled paneer and mix well. Stir constantly to prevent from burning.

After few minutes, it will turn to thick mass and will begin to leave the sides of the pan. This is the time to turn the flame off. Take a greased plate and transfer the kalakand mixture to the greased plate, spread it to ¾ inch thickness.

Smooth the top evenly and top up with chopped nuts, pat lightly. Refrigerate the kalakand for 2-3 hours. After chilling, cut into desired shapes and serve.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Paneer or cottage cheese is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.

