Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: This Janmashtami, whip up Chef Ranveer Brar-approved Kalakand at home
recipe

Recipe: This Janmashtami, whip up Chef Ranveer Brar-approved Kalakand at home

Got Janmashtami desserts ready? Panic not as we got you sorted with Chef Ranveer Brar’s easy and lip-smacking recipe of Instant Kalakand that serves two and takes only 15 minutes to make
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Recipe: This Janmashtami, whip up Chef Ranveer Brar approved Kalakand at home(Chef Ranveer Brar)

Celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada that is in July or August in India, Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and with the festival right at our doorstep, we got you a sweet excuse to treat your taste buds. Got Janmashtami desserts ready? Panic not as we got you sorted with Chef Ranveer Brar’s easy and lip-smacking recipe of Instant Kalakand that serves two and takes only 15 minutes to make.

Made out of khoya or solidified and sweetened milk, Kalakand is an Indian sweet or an Indian form of cheesecake that is rich in taste courtesy its chopped nuts, saffron and edible silver foil content. This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, August 30 and as devotees mark this auspicious occasion by distributing sweets, whip up your own mouthwatering stack of Kalakand at home with the recipe given below.

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cups condensed milk

1 Cups paneer, crumbled

¼ tsp cardamom powder

¼ Cup mixed nuts, chopped (pistachios, almonds)

Method:

Heat a heavy bottom pan on medium flame. Add condensed milk and cook till it is warm. Now add in crumbled paneer and mix well. Stir constantly to prevent from burning.

RELATED STORIES

After few minutes, it will turn to thick mass and will begin to leave the sides of the pan. This is the time to turn the flame off. Take a greased plate and transfer the kalakand mixture to the greased plate, spread it to ¾ inch thickness.

Smooth the top evenly and top up with chopped nuts, pat lightly. Refrigerate the kalakand for 2-3 hours. After chilling, cut into desired shapes and serve.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Paneer or cottage cheese is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recipe for krishna janmashtami krishna janmashtami janmashtami ranveer brar healthy recipes healthy recipe recipe recipes
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Recipe: Move over sweet lavang lata and try this Paneer Laung Lata for dinner

Recipe: Tame sudden sweet cravings with lip-smacking Gulab Jamun Thandai Mousse

Recipe: Let sunehri anjeer and palak kofta curry be a yummy treat to taste buds

Janmashtami 2021: Get innovative with this Chocolate Puri, Caramel Shrikhand
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP