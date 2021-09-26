Recipe: Treat yourself to a healthy snack bite of vegan muesli snack stick

Several studies have pointed towards a switch to vegan and as we enter a new work week, we decided to give health a chance and dug up a recipe of vegan muesli snack stick which is a healthy snack bite, perfect to treat yourselves. Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet.

According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet. As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins.

Looking for a health tip to stick to your diet plan? We got your fitness woes sorted with this recipe of vegan muesli snack stick.

Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1 tablespoon cacao nibs

1/4 cup chopped apricots and dates quantity is combined

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup rice malt syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Ingredients for drizzling chocolate:

1/4 cup cacao powder

1/4 cup coconut oil

2 tablespoons rice malt syrup

Method for muesli bars:

Combine oats, coconut, cacao nibs, dates, apricots and cinnamon into a big bowl and mix well. Place coconut oil into a microwave safe dish and microwave until melted.

Mix in rice malt syrup and vanilla and mix well to combine (if this isn't happening easily pop back into the microwave for another 30 seconds, remove and mix well). Microwave times will be affected by wattage, please adjust as needed.

Pour coconut oil mixture into the bowl with your dry ingredients and mix very well to combine. Pour into a square baking tray (approx. 20cm x 20 cm (5cm deep)) lined with baking paper and press down firmly with the back of a metal spoon evenly spreading mixture as you go.

Set in the freezer for an hour or two until firm.

Method for drizzling chocolate:

Place coconut oil to a microwave safe dish and microwave until melted. Add cacao powder and rice malt syrup and mix well.

Place into fridge for 15-20 minutes (checking at ten minutes) to thicken slightly and make it the consistency of melted chocolate. Once it thickens slightly, remove muesli bars from the freezer, drizzle chocolate mixture onto the muesli bars and place tray back into the freezer to set for remaining time.

Once the muesli bar mixture has set remove from freezer and slice into bars. Store in an air tight container in the fridge. Eat and enjoy.

(Recipe: Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Westin Goa)

Benefits:

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Dates have an excellent nutrition profile, are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function. Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, works wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise on eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energized without crashing soon afterward.

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants which can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds which aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

