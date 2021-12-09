Recipe: Vegetable and chicken soups are so yesterday, try vegan potato soup

Winters are synonymous with soups as our go-to or comfort food that perfectly tick nutrition for the day but since vegetable and chicken soups are so yesterday, we are trying vegan potato soup tonight to welcome a cosy weekend. As another year comes to an end, we are surprised to notice that potato soup has been trending as one of the “most searched recipes” on the Internet this year.

If you too are looking forward to make an old-fashioned, easy and comforting meal this winter, we got you sorted with the creamiest vegan potato soup made with no dairy. Check out its recipe below that makes about 4 servings of the soup and thank us later.

Ingredients:

1/2 onion – finely chopped

1 leek – finely chopped (sub 1/2 onion if you can’t find leeks)

4 cloves garlic – minced

4 stalks celery – finely chopped

3–4 yukon gold potatoes – diced

1 can white beans

1 bunch chives – finely chopped

1 tsp smoked paprika

Juice from 1/2 lemon

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tbsp Italian or all purpose seasoning

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

4 cups vegetable broth (1 32 ounce box)

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1/4 cup cashew butter (sub tahini or 1/2 cup hemp seeds if allergic)

4 cups spinach or kale

Method:

In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, and celery. Saute for 8 minutes. Add all remaining ingredients except for the spinach and cashew butter to your pot. Bring soup to a boil and then lower to a simmer.

Cook for about 20 more minutes or until potatoes are tender. Fill a blender about 3/4 of the way with the soup. Add cashew butter and blend until smooth. Pour blended soup back into the soup pot.

If using an immersion blender, add cashew butter to soup, stir until combined and then blend to desired thickness. After your soup is blended add spinach and stir until wilted. Let soup cool and serve!

(Recipe: Kristi, Instagram/avocado_skillet)

Benefits:

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable in India and are full of antioxidants that aid in preventing diseases. Packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body to function properly, they are a good source of fiber which keep one full for long, help to lose weight, provide energy-delivering complex carbohydrates.

The vegetable has also been linked by studies in improving blood sugar control, reducing heart disease risk and helping in higher immunity. Potatoes help regulate blood pressure as they are a great source of potassium.

Apart from being cheap and easy to prepare if not served raw, spinach is known to contain 28.1 milligrams of vitamin C in a 100-gram serving as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Since it is high in fiber and water, it promotes a healthy digestive tract by preventing constipation.

The leaves of spinach are also rich in protein, iron, vitamins and minerals. The vitamin A in it moisturises the skin and hair while the vitamin C in it provides structure to skin and hair and the iron content keeps hair loss at bay.

It not only helps in managing diabetes and preventing cancer but also helps prevent asthma and lowers blood pressure. It could reduce the risk of oxidative stress while the vitamin K in spinach is very good for bone health and the vegetable in general is “a glowing skin tonic” for everyone.

