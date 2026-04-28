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Rice Water Recipe For A Gently Refreshing Summer Drink To Support Hydration And Gut Comfort

Rice water is a simple summer drink made from cooked rice starch that helps hydration and supports gut health with light, easy-to-digest nutrients.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 12:30 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A light, slightly cloudy drink made from everyday rice can bring surprising freshness during hot days. Rice water, often saved after cooking rice, has been used in many Indian homes as a cooling drink that feels gentle and easy on the stomach.

Rice Water Recipe(Freepik)

Rice water comes from the starch released while cooking rice. This liquid has been part of many regional food practices across India, especially during summer. It is commonly consumed plain or lightly seasoned, making it one of the simplest hydration drinks available in the kitchen. Rice water has a mild taste, a smooth texture, and no artificial ingredients. It feels lighter compared to buttermilk and less tangy than lemon-based drinks, making it suitable for those who prefer a simple and neutral flavour.

Rice water supports hydration">supports hydration and is often linked with gut-friendly benefits">gut-friendly benefits because it is easy to digest. It may help maintain energy levels due to its natural carbohydrates. Adding ingredients like roasted cumin, black salt, or a little lemon can improve both taste and nutritional value without needing sugar.

How Rice Water Differs from Other Summer Drinks

Rice Water

Lemon Water

Buttermilk

Made from rice starch

Made from lemon juice

Made from curd

Mild and neutral flavour

Tangy and citrusy

Slightly sour

Light and easy to digest

Refreshing but acidic

Creamy texture

No added sugar required

Often includes sugar

Usually savoury

Supports hydration and gut health

Mainly hydration

Supports digestion

Research published in USDA">USDA, rice water provides light energy and hydration, making it suitable for hot weather and simple diets.

Nutrient

Amount Per Glass

Energy

50 calories

Carbohydrates

11 g

Protein

1 g

Fat

0 g

Sodium

40 mg

Potassium

80 mg

Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits

Each component adds to the simplicity and usefulness of this drink.

Ingredient

Benefit

Rice Water

Provides hydration and easy energy

Cumin

Supports digestion

Black Salt

Adds minerals and flavour

Lemon Juice

Provides vitamin C

FAQs

Can rice water be consumed daily?

Yes rice water can be consumed in moderate amounts as part of a balanced diet.

Is rice water good for digestion?

Yes rice water is light and easy to digest, which may support gut comfort.

Can brown rice be used?

Yes. Brown rice can be used, though the flavour may be slightly different.

 
health recipe summer
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