Rice Water Recipe For A Gently Refreshing Summer Drink To Support Hydration And Gut Comfort

A light, slightly cloudy drink made from everyday rice can bring surprising freshness during hot days. Rice water, often saved after cooking rice, has been used in many Indian homes as a cooling drink that feels gentle and easy on the stomach.

Rice Water Recipe(Freepik)

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Rice water comes from the starch released while cooking rice. This liquid has been part of many regional food practices across India, especially during summer. It is commonly consumed plain or lightly seasoned, making it one of the simplest hydration drinks available in the kitchen. Rice water has a mild taste, a smooth texture, and no artificial ingredients. It feels lighter compared to buttermilk and less tangy than lemon-based drinks, making it suitable for those who prefer a simple and neutral flavour.

Rice water supports hydration">supports hydration and is often linked with gut-friendly benefits">gut-friendly benefits because it is easy to digest. It may help maintain energy levels due to its natural carbohydrates. Adding ingredients like roasted cumin, black salt, or a little lemon can improve both taste and nutritional value without needing sugar.

How Rice Water Differs from Other Summer Drinks

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Rice Water Lemon Water Buttermilk Made from rice starch Made from lemon juice Made from curd Mild and neutral flavour Tangy and citrusy Slightly sour Light and easy to digest Refreshing but acidic Creamy texture No added sugar required Often includes sugar Usually savoury Supports hydration and gut health Mainly hydration Supports digestion View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2–3 glasses

Calories: 40–60 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Mild, slightly starchy, light, and refreshing

Nutrition: Contains carbohydrates, electrolytes, and hydration-supporting nutrients

Difficulty: Easy Light Rice Water Drink with Gentle Taste for Summer Hydration {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2–3 glasses

Calories: 40–60 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Mild, slightly starchy, light, and refreshing

Nutrition: Contains carbohydrates, electrolytes, and hydration-supporting nutrients

Difficulty: Easy Light Rice Water Drink with Gentle Taste for Summer Hydration {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rice water has a thin, smooth texture with a mild flavour that feels easy on the palate. The taste is slightly starchy and neutral, which makes it suitable for hot days. A pinch of salt and cumin adds a gentle savoury note, making it refreshing and simple. Ingredients 1/2 cup rice

3 cups water

1/4 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon black salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional)

Salt as needed Step-by-Step Instructions Wash the rice thoroughly under running water to remove excess starch and impurities. Add the rice and 3 cups of water to a pan. Cook until the rice becomes soft and fully cooked. Once cooked, strain the rice and collect the starchy water in a bowl. Let it cool slightly. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Mix well to combine the flavours. Add lemon juice if a slight tangy taste is preferred. Stir gently. Allow the rice water to cool completely or refrigerate for a few minutes. Pour into glasses and serve chilled for a refreshing summer drink. Tips to Make Rice Water More Refreshing Use freshly cooked rice for better taste.

Do not overcook rice, as it can make the water too thick.

Strain properly for a smooth texture.

Add spices in small amounts to maintain balance.

Chill before serving for a refreshing feel.

Lemon juice can be added for variation.

Drink fresh for best taste.

Avoid storing for long periods. Nutritional Value of Rice Water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rice water has a thin, smooth texture with a mild flavour that feels easy on the palate. The taste is slightly starchy and neutral, which makes it suitable for hot days. A pinch of salt and cumin adds a gentle savoury note, making it refreshing and simple. Ingredients 1/2 cup rice

3 cups water

1/4 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon black salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional)

Salt as needed Step-by-Step Instructions Wash the rice thoroughly under running water to remove excess starch and impurities. Add the rice and 3 cups of water to a pan. Cook until the rice becomes soft and fully cooked. Once cooked, strain the rice and collect the starchy water in a bowl. Let it cool slightly. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Mix well to combine the flavours. Add lemon juice if a slight tangy taste is preferred. Stir gently. Allow the rice water to cool completely or refrigerate for a few minutes. Pour into glasses and serve chilled for a refreshing summer drink. Tips to Make Rice Water More Refreshing Use freshly cooked rice for better taste.

Do not overcook rice, as it can make the water too thick.

Strain properly for a smooth texture.

Add spices in small amounts to maintain balance.

Chill before serving for a refreshing feel.

Lemon juice can be added for variation.

Drink fresh for best taste.

Avoid storing for long periods. Nutritional Value of Rice Water {{/usCountry}}

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Research published in USDA">USDA, rice water provides light energy and hydration, making it suitable for hot weather and simple diets.

Nutrient Amount Per Glass Energy 50 calories Carbohydrates 11 g Protein 1 g Fat 0 g Sodium 40 mg Potassium 80 mg View All

Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits

Each component adds to the simplicity and usefulness of this drink.

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Ingredient Benefit Rice Water Provides hydration and easy energy Cumin Supports digestion Black Salt Adds minerals and flavour Lemon Juice Provides vitamin C

FAQs

Can rice water be consumed daily?

Yes rice water can be consumed in moderate amounts as part of a balanced diet.

Is rice water good for digestion?

Yes rice water is light and easy to digest, which may support gut comfort.

Can brown rice be used?

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Yes. Brown rice can be used, though the flavour may be slightly different.

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