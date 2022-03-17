Seven mocktails for a perfect Holi party
Add a dose of fun to Holi celebrations with these vibrant and colourful DIY recipes. Easy, quick and unique, these mocktails are must try.
STRAWBERRY AND CHIA SEEDS LASSI
Ingredients:
Hung yogurt : 200 gms
Fresh strawberry puree : 80-100 gms
Honey : 30-40 gms
Small cardamom powder:a pinch
Chia seed : 1tbs
For garnish :
Saffron : few strands
Fresh strawberry slices
Method :
Soak chia seeds n keep it aside for 15 minutes
In a mixing jar take yogurt , strawberry puree mix them by giving a swirl.
Add honey , cardamom powder pinch , soak chia seeds to the above mix and give a swirl in the mixing jar again .
Pour in a kullad and keep it refrigerator for 15 minutes .
Garnish it with fresh strawberry slices , soaked chia seeds ,saffron strands and finally laced with honey .
Ready to serve
By chef Rubal Pupneja, Jr.sous chef, Hotel Samrat, New Delhi
MORINGA HIBISCUS COOLER
Ingredients:
Moringa Hibiscus infusion – 12 sachets
Multi Floral Honey (to taste)
Water – 1 litre
Lemon – 1
Method:
Put water to a boil and pour over Moringa Hibiscus sachets; let steep for 3-4 mins Remove sachets and freeze 2 cups of infused water till ice sets well; cover and refrigerate the rest of the infused water Blend together the infused ice, Multi Floral Honey and lemon juice to taste.Pour the refrigerated infused water over the crushed ice, stir and serve in individual glasses for 5-6 people
Amrita Pandey, Nutritionist from Organic India
SALIGAO STRAIGHT
Ingredients:
Jaggery Syrup - 30 ml
Tamarind syrup - 30 ml
Pineapple juice - 45 ml
Mango juice - 45 ml
Chaat masala - a pinch
Ice - few cubes
Aam papad - 1 slice
Method:
Mix all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice . Strain it in a coupe glass
Garnish with a Aam papad slice
By chef Tarun Sibal
SHE’S A STAR
Ingredients:
Baked Guava-Infused Non-Alcoholic Reposado 50 ml
White Chocolate Syrup 20 ml
Starfruit ½ no.
Green grapes 8
Mixed berry, and orange foam
Method:
In a shaker, muddle half a starfruit and 8 green grapes. Add the liquid ingredients, ice and shake. Double strain into a retro Fizz Coupe and top with mixed berry orange foam. Garnish with a sliced starfruit and serve.
BERRYLICIOUS
Ingredients:
90 ml Red Grape Juice
10 ml Homemade Home-grown Aloe Vera Syrup
20 ml Blackberry Purée
1 no. Orange Twist
As desired Sea Salt
Method:
In a cocktail shaker, add the grape juice, aloe vera syrup, blackberry puree and bitters.
Shake well. Rim a crystal goblet with sea salt and an orange twist. Strain and pour over the cocktail. Garnish with blackberries and serve.
By Joel Scholtens Lindsay, Liquid Chef, Taj Palace, New Delhi
PUNCH
Ingredients:
Real Coconut 30 ml
Cardamom tincture - 3 dashes
Saffron & orange syrup - 20 ml
Soda water 20ml
Lime Juice - for balance
Method:
1. Take a glass, add coconut, saffron & orange syrup
2. Now add Cardamom tincture and soda water. Add Lime Juice to balance your drink.
3. Shake it well and serve it.
By Deepak Sharma, Beverage Manager, SAGA, Gurgaon
BHANG KI THANDAI
Ingredients:
Milk, boiled1 lts
Almond 100 gm
Char magaj 50 gm
Poppy seed 50 gm
Sunflower seed 50gm
Rose petals 5 gm
Fennel seed 15 gm
Black peppercorn 15 nos
Green cardamom 15 nos
Nutmeg powder¼ tsp
Sugar 150 gm
Saffron½ gm
Rose water 20 m
Bhang leaves 2½ tbsp
Garnish:
Saffron, soaked in hot milk
Pista, chopped
Method:
•Pick, wash and drain the bhang leaves.
•Dry roast all fennel seed, black peppercorn, rose petals, saffron, poppy seed, sunflower seed and char magaj and keep aside.
•Balanced and peel almond.
•Now soaked all the ingredients in the milk for 1 hour and keep it in a freezer.
•Now make a fine paste, stain, garnished and served in purvas.
By Ashwani Kumar Singh, Executive Sous Chef at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi