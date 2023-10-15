Shardiya Navratri 2023: 6 easy and delicious sabudana recipes to make during your fast

Shardiya Navratri, a significant Hindu festival has arrived brings with it a time of fasting, prayer, and devotion to honour Maa Durga. Navratri will be celebrated in different ways across the country from October 15 to October 24. Navratri is undoubtedly one of the most important festivals in the country, whether you look at the brilliant and colourful sites of Garba and Dandiya in Gujarat, the magnificent Maa Durga pandals in West Bengal or the joyful display of puppets and figurines in Golu in South India. The worship of Maa Durga and her nine forms, commonly known as Navdurga, is the focus of the nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri.

Shardiya Navratri 2023: 6 delicious sabudana recipes to make during your fast(Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fasting is an essential part of the Navratri festival and is considered auspicious. While abstaining from regular meals, it is important to nourish the body with wholesome and nutritious foods that provide nourishment and energy throughout the day. Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is a preferred choice for fasting due to its quick energy, easy digestibility, gluten-free nature and versatility in different dishes. Here are some delicious Sabudana recipes that offer a delicious way to stay nourished while honouring the spiritual significance of Shardiya Navratri. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 2: Easy and delicious bhog recipe for Maa Brahmacharini )

Delicious Sabudana Recipes for Navratri Fasting

1. Sabudana Thalipeeth

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Sabudana Thalipeeth (Pinterest)

Ingerdients:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1 cup sago (sabudana)

1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

¼ cup roasted and coarsely crushed peanuts

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp finely chopped green chillies

½ tbsp cumin seeds (jeera)

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

2½ tsp oil for greasing

5 tsp oil for cooking

For serving

Sweet curds (dahi)

Method:

1. Soak the sabudana in enough water in a deep bowl overnight and drain well.

2. Transfer the soaked sabudana and all the ingredients in a deep bowl and mix very well.

3. Divide the mixture into 10 equal portions.

4. Grease a plastic sheet with ¼ tsp of oil, place it on a clean, dry surface, put a portion of the dough on it and flatten it. Pat it with your fingers to form a 125 mm. (5”) diameter circle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Make a hole in the centre using your index finger.

6. Remove the plastic sheet and place the circle on a hot greased non-stick tava (griddle) and cook using ½ tsp of oil till it turns golden brown in colour from both the sides.

7. Repeat steps 4 to 6 to make 9 more thalipeeths. Serve immediately with sweet curds.

2. Sabudana Khichdi

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Sabudana Khichdi (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3 tbsp Ghee

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1 inch Ginger - crushed

1 fresh Green Chilli - crushed

1 sprig Curry Leaves

2 medium Potatoes - boiled & medium diced

¼ cup Peanut - crushed

Rock Salt to taste

1 cup Sago - soaked

½ tsp Sugar

1 tbsp Coriander Leaves - chopped

For Garnish

Fresh Coriander Leaves

Lemon wedges

Method:

1. In a kadai heat ghee and add cumin seeds, let them crackle then add the ginger, green chilli, curry leaves and potatoes saute it for 2 minutes.

2. Now add the peanut and saute for a minute and then add the soaked sago some sugar and cover and cook for 3-4 minutes.

3. Remove the lid and sprinkle some water and again cover and cook for 2 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Remove the lid and add coriander leaves and mix everything properly.

5. Switch off the flames and garnish it with fresh coriander leaves and lemon wedges.

3. Sabudana Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Sabudana Kheer (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

Sabudana 1 cup (sago)

Milk 500 ml

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Water 4 tbsp

Milk 2 litres

Saffron 10-12 strands (soaked in milk)

Almond slivers 1/4th cup

Pistachio 1/4th cup (chopped)

Cashew nuts 1/4th cup (chopped)

Cardamom powder 1 tsp

Sweetened condensed milk 400 gm

Method:

1. Wash the sabudana thoroughly ensuring with minimum starch.

2. Soak the sabudana in milk for minimum an hour.

3. Heat a sauce pan or a kadhai, add water and milk, bring to a boil while stirring.

4. Add the soaked sabudana and cook on low flame while stirring in intervals until the milk is reduced to 3/4th.

5. Add the saffron, almond, pistachio, cashew nut and cardamom powder, mix well and add condensed milk. You can also use half cup of sugar instead of condensed milk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Cook for 7-8 minutes.

7. Cool down the kheer and refrigerate in the fridge and serve chill, you can also serve kheer hot. Garnish with few chopped nuts.

4. Sabudana Vada

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor)

Sabudana Vada (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Sabudana – 1 cup

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Water – 1cup

For Vada

Potato (boiled & mashed) – 1cup

Coriander chopped – 2tbsp

Cumin powder – 1tsp

Sendha Namak – to taste

Curry leaves chopped – 2tbsp

Green chilli chopped -2nos

Kuttu ka Atta (if fasting) or bread crumbs – 2tbsp

Roasted Peanuts (crushed) – 1cup

Cheese cubes (optional)

Lemon juice – 1tbsp

Oil – for frying

Method:

1. Wash sabudana in running water and then soak it in water for 4-6 hours.

2. Soak it till sabudana soaks up the water and becomes so soft that it breaks/mashes between your fingers.

3. Drain and add to it all the ingredients except cheese.

4. Mix it well and make into small patties (tikki).

5. Heat oil and deep fry them till golden brown. You can also shallow fry them in a pan as well.

6. Serve them hot.

5. Sabudana Laddoo

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Sabudana Laddoo (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups sago (sabudana)

1 cup desiccated coconut

½ cup ghee

8-10 cashewnuts, roughly chopped

1½ cups powdered sugar

½ tsp green cardamom powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

Method:

1. Dry roast sago in a non-stick pan for 25-30 minutes or till lightly browned. Cool and grind to a fine powder

2. Dry roast desiccated coconut in another non-stick pan till fragrant. Add ground sago and roast further for a minute.

3. Heat ghee in a third non-stick pan, add cashewnuts and sauté till lightly browned. Add coconut-sago mixture and mix well. Add powdered sugar, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes.

4. Divide the prepared mixture into equal portions and shape them into laddoos.

5. Arrange the laddoos on a serving plate and serve immediately.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!