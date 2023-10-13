Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 1: Bhog recipe for Maa Shailputri
Shardiya Navratri 2023: Here are two super easy recipes of preparing Kalakand and Sabudana Khichdi at home.
Shardiya Navratri 2023: Every year, Navratri is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Shardiya Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam. Navratri is celebrated with a lot of mirth in Gujarat. South India mainly observes the last three days of Navratri. Feminine divinity – Goddess Shakti – is worshipped during the nine days of the festival. Navratri, literally translating to nine nights, is dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri.
On the first day of Navratri, Maa Shailputri is worshipped. Known as the reincarnation of Sati, Maa Shailputri is known as the purest form of Goddess Durga. Shail means mountains and Putri means daughter. Maa Shailputri is the daughter of the mountains. For Maa Shailputri's bhog, Sabudana Khichdi and Kalakand are prepared. Take a look at the recipes.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join
ALSO READ: Navratri 2023: When is Mahalaya? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals, celebrations
Sabudana Khichdi
Ingredients:
For Soaking
Sabudana (sago) – 1 cup
Water – 1 cup
Salt – a generous pinch
For Khichdi
Peanuts (skinless) – ½ cup
Ghee – 2 tbsp
Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
Green chilli Chopped – 1no
Ginger chopped – 2tsp
Tomato chopped – ½ cup
Potatoes boiled, diced – 1cup
Curry leaves – 1 sprig
Salt – to taste
Black Pepper powder – to taste
Lemon – ½ no
Coriander chopped – Handful
Method:
In a bowl of water, wash the sabudana and then soak it for some hours. In a pan, dry roast peanuts and coarsely grind them. Then, take a pan and heat ghee and add jeera, green chillies, ginger, tomatoes and diced potatoes. Then add curry leaves and coarsely grinded peanuts. Add the soaked sabudana, pepper, salt and some lemon juice. Cook till the sabudana turn transparent, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.
(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)
Kalakand
Ingredients:
2 litres full fat milk
¼ teaspoon alum (phitkari)
crushed 4 tablespoons sugar
½ tablespoon ghee
Mix dry fruits powder
silver varq
Method:
In a pan, boil milk and stir constantly. Then add the alum till the milk becomes grainy and keep stiring till only the solid mass remains. Then add sugar and keep cooking till the mixture thickens. Grease an aluminium tray with ghee and pour the mixture and level the surface. Garnish with dry fruit powder and leave in a cool place to set. Then garnish with silver varq and cut into square or diamond shapes and serve.
(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)