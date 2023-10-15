Shardiya Navratri 2023: Navratri celebrations are on the way, and we cannot keep calm. This year, Navratri starts on October 15 and will end on October 24. Navratri, literally translating to nine nights, is the celebration of feminine divinity dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti. Each day of the festival is dedicated to one avatar of Goddess Shakti. Devotees keep fast during the nine days of the festival and offer their puja to the Goddess. The nine avatars of Goddess Shakti are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri.

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 3: Bhog recipe for Maa Chandraghanta(Pinterest)

On the third day of the festival, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. Chandraghanta translates to one who has a half-moon shaped like a bell. With a third eye, Maa Chandraghanta signifies feminine power and the one who is always looking out to combat evil. It is believed that devotees who offer their puja to Maa Chandraghanta with utmost devotion, are blessed with the Goddess’ blessings.

For offering bhog to Maa Chandraghanta, these food items can beprepared. Take a look at the recipes here.

Apple Barfi

Ingredients:

3 medium red apples

3-4 tbsps ghee

¾ cup sugar

1 cup desiccated coconut

½ cup almond powder

A large pinch of saffron, soaked in 2 tbsps warm water

½ tsp green cardamom powder

Pistachios powder for sprinkling

Slivered almonds for sprinkling

Dried rose petals for sprinkling

Silver warq for garnish

Method:

Grate the apples and remove the seeds. Then transfer in ice cold water and drain the excess water. In a pan, heat ghee and add the apples and cook till they turn golden brown. Add sugar and keep mixing till it melts. Add desiccated coconut, almond powder and soaked saffron and mix everything together. Then add green cardamom and mix it. In a barfi tray, grease it with ghee and transfer the mixture and let it set. pistachios powder, almonds, and dried rose petals should be used for garnishing with silver varq. Cut into squares and serve.

Malai Peda

Ingredients:

500 litre whole milk

¼ cup castor sugar

A pinch citric acid

1 teaspoon cornflour

Almond slivers for garnishing

Pistachio slivers for garnishing

Saffron strands for garnishing

Method:

In a pan, heat milk and add castor sugar and bring to a boil. Then curdle the milk with one tablespoon of citric acid. In it, add cornflour and water and mix till it becomes khoya. Then let it cool and divide the portions and shape into small balls like peda. Garnish with almond slivers, pistachio slivers and saffron before serving.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

