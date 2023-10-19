Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6: Unique halwa recipes for Maa Katyayani bhog

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6 bhog recipes for Maa Katyayani: On the sixth day of Navratri, Maa Katyayani, the fierce form of Maa Durga is worshipped. A powerful form of Shakti, Katyayani is also known as Mahishasurmardini or the slayer of demon Mahishasur and is depicted with four, ten or eighteen hands. According to the Vamana Purana, she was created from the combined energies of the gods Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva when their anger at the demon Mahishasura manifested itself in the form of energy rays. In other texts, it is mentioned that Katyayana Rishi was an ardent devotee of Goddess Durga and impressed with his devotion and adulation, Goddess Durga granted his wish of becoming father to the goddess. It is said that worshiping Katyayani removes ‘manglik dosha’ of devotees and unmarried girls also keep a fast on this day hoping to get husband of their choice. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Significance, puja vidhi, colour, samagri, timings, mantra and more)

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6 bhog recipes: Here are delicious halwa recipes you can offer to Maa Katyayani(YouTube, Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A prasad of pure honey or desserts made with honey are offered to Maa Katyayani. Here are bhog recipes to offer to the goddess.

1. Honey atta halwa

Ingredients

Clarified butter - 3-4 tbsp

Wheat flour - 1 cup

Honey - 1 cup

Water - 1 cup

Chopped pistachios and almonds.

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Method

Heat ghee in a pan and add wheat flour to it. Roast it till it turns fragrant and brown.

After it's roasted nicely, add honey to the mix. Add 1 cup water. Mix it well till there are no lumps.

In the end add chopped dry fruits and cardamom to the halwa. Keep mixing till it comes to your desired consistency and then turn off the stove.

Add more honey on top before offering it to Maa Katyayani.

2. Honey apple halwa

Ingredients

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4 medium sized apples

2 tbsp ghee

Dry fruits

1 cup full cream milk

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup cardamom powder

Method

Grate the apples and keep them aside

Heat ghee in a wok and add dry fruits to it and roast them on low flame. Keep them aside.

Add grated apple in the wok and cook it on medium to high flame. When the halwa gets thicker, it's time to add milk or mawa.

Cook it till the desired consistency is achieved and add honey to it. Roast it on medium to high flame.

Add another spoon of ghee and cardamom powder and keep stirring it. Add roasted dry fruits to the halwa.

Your halwa is ready to be offered to Maa Katyayani.

(Recipe courtesy: YouTube/Nitu's Cooking Hub)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!