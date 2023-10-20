Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 7 bhog: Easy to make coconut prasad recipes for Maa Kalaratri

Maa Kalaratri is worshipped on Saptami or the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri and is offered gud or a prasad made of jaggery. Maa Kalaratri is the most ferocious forms of Durga and was created from the forehead of Chandi to kill demon Raktabeej. Kalaratri has a dark complexion as Goddess Parvatri removed her outer golden skin to kill demons in the form of the goddess. She rides a donkey, wears a garland of skulls around her neck and has four hands. She holds a sword and an iron hook in her left hands while her right hands are in the Abhaya and Varada mudras. Apart from a bhog of jaggery, night blooming jasmine must be offered to Maa Kalaratri. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6: Unique halwa recipes for Maa Katyayani bhog)

Here are two delicious coconut recipes to offer to Maa Kalaratri on Saptami or seventh day of Shardiya Navratri.

1. Coconut jaggery laddoo

(Recipe by YouTube/Cooking Art)

Ingredients

1.5 cup grated coconut

2 tsp ghee

2 tbsp chopped almonds

2 tbsp chopped cashews

2 tbsp raisins

1/2 tsp dry ginger powder (saunth powder)

1/4 tsp nutmeg powder (jayfal powder)

3/4 cup grated jaggery

Method

Dry roast grated coconut in a woke for 2 minutes on low flame till it turns fragrant and slightly brown.

Transfer the roasted coconut in a bowl.

Heat some ghee in a pan and add some crushed dry fruits to it. Roast for a minute on low flame.

Transfer them to the bowl where roasted coconut is kept. Add dry ginger powder and nutmeg powder and mix all the ingredients well.

Add jaggery and mix well. Combine all the ingredients and make laddoos.

Bhog for Maa Kalaratri is ready.

2. Lapsi halwa with jaggery

Ingredients

1 bowl rawa or suji

2 tbsp ghee

Chopped almonds

Grated jaggery

Cardamom powder

Method

Heat ghee in a wok and add semolina to it. Also add chopped almonds and roast well till it turns brown and fragrant.

Add water to achieve a runny consistency. Add some more ghee and cover it with a lid.

After it thickens, add some jaggery. Add elaichi powder and cook some more.

Garnish with dry fruits and offer the halwa to Maa Kalaratri.

