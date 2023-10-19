Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6: Unique halwa recipes for Maa Katyayani bhog

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6 bhog recipes for Maa Katyayani: On the sixth day of Navratri, Maa Katyayani, the fierce form of Maa Durga is worshipped. A powerful form of Shakti, Katyayani is also known as Mahishasurmardini or the slayer of demon Mahishasur and is depicted with four, ten or eighteen hands. According to the Vamana Purana, she was created from the combined energies of the gods Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva when their anger at the demon Mahishasura manifested itself in the form of energy rays. In other texts, it is mentioned that Katyayana Rishi was an ardent devotee of Goddess Durga and impressed with his devotion and adulation, Goddess Durga granted his wish of becoming father to the goddess. It is said that worshiping Katyayani removes ‘manglik dosha’ of devotees and unmarried girls also keep a fast on this day hoping to get husband of their choice. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Significance, puja vidhi, colour, samagri, timings, mantra and more)

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6 bhog recipes: Here are delicious halwa recipes you can offer to Maa Katyayani(YouTube, Pinterest)